Tops turns to solar, taking supermarkets out of 'the stone age'

Tops Markets is making a shift to solar, partnering with New York-based energy storage company Convergence Energy + Power to provide electricity to 75 stores, 35 of them in Western New York.

Tops won't actually be putting solar panels on its stores. Instead, it has agreed to buy power produced at three solar farms being built across upstate.

It's happening not a moment too soon, said Burt Flickinger, a retail expert and managing director at Strategic Resource Group, a retail consultancy based in New York City that also helps clients navigate solar power incentives.

"Supermarkets are in the proverbial stone age in terms of solar," Flickinger said. "In terms of sustainability, most of what supermarkets have done other than recycling food waste is changing light bulbs in stores to LEDs."

When it comes to renewable energy, traditional supermarkets are far behind other food stores such as big boxes and warehouse clubs. The energy savings allows supermarkets' competitors to keep consumer prices low.

Wegmans has installed solar panels at two of its office buildings, a distribution center, three stores and its organic farm, which can produce enough electricity to power 268 homes per year, according to Michele Mehaffy, a Wegmans spokesperson.