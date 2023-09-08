Tops is in the market for locally made products.

The Amherst-headquartered grocery chain will host a Local Supplier Summit in hopes of securing more locally made merchandise for its store shelves.

Food, beverage, wellness, beauty and general merchandise suppliers are invited to pitch their products to company decision-makers. Suppliers will receive feedback on their wares and the most successful could see their products in some of the company's 150 stores in New York, Vermont and Pennsylvania.

Applications will be accepted through Sept. 27 at RangeMe.com/pricechoppertopslocalsummit. Qualifying applicants will be given a time slot for a face-to-face meeting at Tops headquarters on Wehrle Drive.

For more information, email support@rangeme.com.