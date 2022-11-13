Tops president reflects: A 'heartbroken' company united to show 'hate will not prevail'

The reopening of Tops Markets' Jefferson Avenue store in July was a step toward healing in the community after the racist mass shooting that took place there in May.

Looking back, Tops leadership is at peace with the choices it made during the initial mad scramble after the tragedy. That includes its choice to reimagine and reopen the Jefferson store, rather than take up to four years rebuilding a new one.

That would have left thousands of residents without access to fresh groceries and prescription drugs for as long as three years while they waited for the new build to be completed, said John Persons, Tops' president and chief operating officer.

"We've really endeavored to handle this in a respectful way, knowing that there were 10 people that lost their lives in this horrible event," Persons said. "It's a constant balance and we think about it often. Every decision that we make around the Jefferson store, we've put it through that lens of making sure that we are respectful to the families and respectful to the community."

Tops had many decisions to make in the aftermath, quickly, and it had to make them sensitively, while navigating uncharted territory.

It had to figure out how to support its workers, who had been through the most traumatic events of their lives.

And it had to figure out where to turn for guidance in a situation very few companies have ever had to negotiate.

"We are unbelievably proud of the store team and the way that they handled this horrible tragedy, how resilient they were and how they had openly said so many times as a group that hate will not prevail," Persons said.

Store doing 'very well'

Six months later, with the glare of the spotlight faded and the Jefferson store back up and running, Persons said the store is doing "very well," and continues to work with the community as the grieving process continues.

Nearly all of its workers have returned to the store, and Tops has hired several new workers to help staff the location. But Persons understands the store is still too much for some to contend with.

"We absolutely recognize that there are people that are still having a tough time coming into the store, and that's OK. That is absolutely OK," Persons said. "We certainly understand that and we sympathize that it would be difficult for some people to come to the store."

The Jefferson store's strong financial performance is an indicator that Tops has been successful making shoppers feel safe in the store again, he said.

"We're very happy that the store is doing well because we know that the community is utilizing a resource that needs to be utilized and that's the most important thing," he said. "But also we understand that there are some people who still can't do it."

Persons said Tops doesn't want to "impose" on shoppers, or make them feel pressure to use the store.

"With that said, the community has embraced the store to a great degree. We had a fantastic reopening period with lots of love and engagement," he said.

More engaged with community

As a result of its renovation, the store has more offerings and more variety than it has ever had before.

"One of the great things about what came out of this is it really helped us to re-engage with the community. Some things that we were maybe either not paying attention to or things that we needed to be strong around."

One thing Tops found was there was a high demand for healthy, fresh organic foods. The Jefferson store has since expanded its offering of those things. More produce and meat have been added to the fresh departments. And each of those offerings is selling well.

The Jefferson Avenue store's pharmacy is excelling as well, doing a high volume of prescriptions and immunizations. The store has partnered with local colleges to offer nutrition and pharmacy education, as well as blood pressure and basic health screenings from the Black Nurses Association, and has seen high engagement from customers among each of the programs.

"We're just simply more engaged with the community," Persons said.

Next up, the company is working on a permanent memorial that will be located outside the store.

Among its early moves, Tops distributed food in the community, provided shuttles to its Elmwood Avenue store and offered prescription drug delivery while its store was out of commission.

Helping employees heal

Tops workers were devastated and traumatized. From the start, Tops provided counseling and financial support. It also made a point to get workers together as a group, usually in the Merriweather Library near the store, something it was coached to do by people who understood such traumatic situations.

"Very few people really will understand what they went through. So if you're able to bring them together, they understood as a group together what they had gone through and it will help them on their healing journey," Persons said.

Some workers have been unable to return to work at the Jefferson store and are working at other locations. Some haven't been able to return to work at all.

"And that's OK. They're the ones who will be able to determine when they'll be able to come back to work again," he said.

At every turn, while Tops figured out how to rebuild the Jefferson Avenue store, every decision was weighted.

"The biggest challenge with opening the store was making sure we were doing something that was respectful of the victims' families and respectful of the community," Persons said. "We really had to ask and answer that question before we did anything else. What was the best approach and what needed to be done?"

Balancing business and community

Almost immediately, local community leaders and government officials reached out to tell Tops that the company's decisions would directly affect the neighborhood residents' access to fresh food.

Tops typically has three to four stores under remodel at any time and decided that if it rerouted all of those resources to the Jefferson store nonstop, it could reimagine and transform that store within four months. It ended up taking two.

"We certainly understand that emotions are still very raw and some people have a difficult time coming into the store and we completely respect that," Persons said. "We also want to be able to provide a supermarket for East Buffalo, so we're trying to balance both of those kinds of priorities."

Doing business and balancing the community's need for a full-service grocery store with the legacy of the violent attack that played out there is delicate.

"Our company early on was so legitimately heartbroken at what happened; for the community, for the families, for the associates," Persons said. "I think the response early on by our leadership team was really trying to lead with our heart."

Because so few retailers have been put in the position that Tops was, there was no playbook to lean on. But almost immediately, companies that had endured mass shootings in the past – Kroger, Stop & Shop, Walmart – reached out to Tops to share insight into what they went through and offer what assistance they could. Their input was invaluable, shaping how Tops made decisions and related to the community.

"One of the other presidents of the company said 'In tragedy, there is no competition.' We're all together in this," Persons said. "I'll think about that for probably the rest of my life, how sincere he was, how meaningful that was."