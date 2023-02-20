With the racist shooting that targeted its Jefferson Street store last year, Tops Markets has had to navigate a tragedy that few other companies have before it.

It has grappled with how best to get food and medicine to its shoppers while the store was shut down; how best to overhaul the store so its customers feel safe; and how to move forward in a way that is respectful to the victims and survivors.

At the same time, it faces the everyday challenges of running a supermarket chain. How does it carry out its promotional pricing strategy in the face of record inflation? How has business changed since it completed its merger with Price Chopper in 2021? And where is it headed next?

Tops President and Chief Operating Officer John Persons sat down with News Business Reporter Samantha Christmann to talk about the state of business.

Q: How is Tops Markets navigating food inflation?

A: The cost inflation for manufacturers has skyrocketed over the past year and we are doing everything we can to hold the line as much as we possibly can. Unfortunately, some of that will pass along in terms of retail prices in the food industry.

At Tops we have identified a number of items that we are keeping very low, at very competitive prices.

Q: How is inflation affecting consumer habits? What are you noticing about the typical shopper basket?

A: There certainly has been some consumer behavior shift. Probably the biggest one we've noticed is shoppers are switching to store brands or private brands, from name brands from national brands.

As they're trying to stretch their dollars, they're trading to private-brand items. And I would tell you that in many cases, private-brand items are manufactured by the same national manufacturer, so the quality of private brands is very good. So, I don't believe consumers are giving up any quality as they're making these switches.

We continue to see a general overall shift for the past five or six years from some some packaged grocery items into fresh. So consumers are spending more in the fresh categories – in produce, in meat, in deli, in prepared foods, for sure. The spend rate at which those areas are growing has slowed down a little bit, likely because of the inflationary effects.

Q: I know prepared foods were getting really popular. How is that going?

A: We're coming out of the pandemic and, during key parts of the pandemic, a lot of those prepared food areas had been closed down and not utilized in retail at all. So we have prepared foods and deli departments open back up again and we are actually seeing an uptick in sales.

Q: What other trends are you seeing?

A: From a trend perspective, specifically regarding inflation, I can tell you a couple of the things for sure. People are stocking up. And as a promotional retailer, you can very clearly see that people are are stocking up when it is a key promotion. When they know they can buy a number of different items and either freeze them or store them.

Also, there is this shift to larger-type packages. Now, industrywide that had been slowly happening over the past, you know, 5, 6, 7, 8 years, but we've seen a significant move to it now.

Shoppers are trying to buy big generally because it's the most cost effective to buy big packages of items and be able to stretch your dollar as long as possible.

Q: How does inflation complicate your go-to-market strategy as a promotional seller? Or are there other ways it works to your advantage?

A: There are still supply chain problems with national brand manufacturers, so sometimes that does pose a little bit of a problem. There are still a number of manufacturers that have been somewhat restrictive of the amount of product that they're able to fulfill.

Maybe that's because they're unable to secure all the ingredients or in some cases it's packaging. For instance, aluminum is still very, very difficult to come by and very costly to come by. So there are many cases where availability is less than ideal. So yes, there is a good deal of planning needed for these promotions.

Generally speaking, we're still working with our suppliers and we're still able to offer really good, deep discounts on key items for shoppers.

For instance we've had bacon buy two get three free. I always joke about it, you can't believe how much bacon we sell. I'm not sure what everybody does with all this bacon but it's remarkable.

That is one of those items that you can freeze, so I think what happens is people end up buying 10 packages and and they freeze them and then that's what they use throughout the course of the next year or however long it takes for them to use it.

In many of those cases now we are beginning to adjust and understand what the trends are as a result of this consumer shift. And we're able to forecast and secure product accordingly.

Q: How has your merger given you more insight into the market? How are Buffalo consumers different from consumers elsewhere?

A: Buffalo consumer behaviors are very similar to what they are in Rochester and Syracuse and honestly most of upstate New York. But where we have stores down in the Hudson Valley close to New York City, consumer behaviors are slightly different.

For instance, e-commerce is much more prevalent in the stores as you get closer to New York City. Also, organic, natural and organic foods are much more popular as you get into the stores downstate.

Q: How has the merger changed the way you go to market?

A: The great thing is we are in the process right now of sharing all the best practices between the two organizations. We are absolutely learning things from Price Chopper and Price Chopper's learning a number of things from Tops.

Right now in this time of drastic inflation, we hope we're going to be able to have the best leverage in our negotiations with food manufacturers, so that's where we've been focusing a lot of our energy.

Now that we're a bigger organization, how can we drive some of these costs down with some of the manufacturers in order to be able to keep retails as low as possible in our stores?

Where that's really helped out is in our private-brand items. We've been able to go to a number of manufacturers and actually combine the volume of both organizations together and ask for and really negotiate lower costs.

Right now we're at the tail end of a three-year, $120 million dollar remodel program and we remodeled 27 stores.

We are now in planning for the next phase of our remodel program to be kicked off at the beginning of 2023. It's going to be a very similar program around $120 million for the next three years.

We did a number of stores over the past couple years in Western New York and there are still stores that we will be remodeling. But we're also now starting to shift some of the remodel program over into Rochester and Syracuse.