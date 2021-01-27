 Skip to main content
Tops Plaza in Lockport is listed for sale
The Tops Plaza on South Transit Road in Lockport, which includes Tops Markets' No. 1 store in terms of foot traffic, was listed for sale Tuesday.

Commercial real estate brokerage firm Cushman & Wakefield, along with local affiliate Pyramid Brokerage Co., will handle the deal for the 166,634-square-foot plaza.

"The price will be determined by a bidding process," Cushman & Wakefield broker Brian Whitmer said. "The stores will absolutely remain open. This is a sale of an investment property, which would have no effect on the current status or operations of the shopping center or its tenants."

The owner is G&I IX Empire Tops Plaza Lockport LLC, controlled by DRA Advisors of Manhattan.

It bought the plaza for $12 million in 2016, according to Niagara County land records.

The Town of Lockport's current assessment on the parcel is $10 million.

Besides the supermarket, the other tenants are TJ Maxx, Five Below, Citizens Bank, H&R Block, Supercuts, Goodwill, Solar Nails & Spa, Shoe Department Encore and Maurices.

