Tops on Jefferson Avenue to reopen Friday

The Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue will reopen Friday, two months and one day after a racially motivated mass shooting there killed 10 people, injured three and rattled the community.

The day prior, Tops officials and local officials and guests will gather at the location for a memorial ceremony to mark the two-month anniversary of the tragic events of May 14.

They also will offer a moment of silence and prayer at 2:30 p.m. to honor all victims and affected Tops associates and community members, Tops said in a statement.

A preview of the store will be held for guests and members of the media that day.

The reopening of the store at 1275 Jefferson Ave. on Friday will be done “quietly and respectfully,” Tops officials said.

Tops officials had said last month they were hoping to have the Jefferson Avenue store reconfigured and reopened by the end of July. Work on the interior and exterior has been ongoing since then.

Tops opened its Jefferson Avenue supermarket 19 years ago after residents for more than a decade had been calling for a full-service grocery store in their neighborhood, which has been considered a food desert.

John Persons, president of Tops, had committed to reopening the store in the aftermath of the shooting but since then remained reluctant to commit to an opening date.

Despite calls from some community activists and leaders for Tops to open in another location on the East Side, sparing people from going into the same place where so much carnage occurred, store officials have been steadfast in their vision to reopen the current store and refurbish it to make it a “first-rate location.”