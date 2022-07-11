 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

Tops on Jefferson Avenue to reopen Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Tops renovations

A painter in a lift works on the facade of the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue last month.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

The Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue will reopen Friday, two months and one day after a racially motivated mass shooting there killed 10 people, injured three and rattled the community.

The day prior, Tops officials and local officials and guests will gather at the location for a memorial ceremony to mark the two-month anniversary of the tragic events of May 14.

They also will offer a moment of silence and prayer at 2:30 p.m. to honor all victims and affected Tops associates and community members, Tops said in a statement.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

A preview of the store will be held for guests and members of the media that day.

The reopening of the store at 1275 Jefferson Ave. on Friday will be done “quietly and respectfully,” Tops officials said.

Tops officials had said last month they were hoping to have the Jefferson Avenue store reconfigured and reopened by the end of July. Work on the interior and exterior has been ongoing since then.

People are also reading…

Tops opened its Jefferson Avenue supermarket 19 years ago after residents for more than a decade had been calling for a full-service grocery store in their neighborhood, which has been considered a food desert.

John Persons, president of Tops, had committed to reopening the store in the aftermath of the shooting but since then remained reluctant to commit to an opening date.

Despite calls from some community activists and leaders for Tops to open in another location on the East Side, sparing people from going into the same place where so much carnage occurred, store officials have been steadfast in their vision to reopen the current store and refurbish it to make it a “first-rate location.”

0 Comments

Tags

Buffalo Next

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Michael J. Petro is a business reporter for The Buffalo News. The Buffalo State College graduate is a former sports writer who previously served as the editor of both The Sun and Buffalo Law Journal.

Related to this story

'We are going to push forward': Plan to expand community center revived after Tops shooting

'We are going to push forward': Plan to expand community center revived after Tops shooting

By the time Covid-19 hit, the Dorothy J. Collier Community Center had reverted to its original role as a senior center, with Hamilton and Jones in leadership roles. They managed to continue a senior meals program with curbside pickup and social programs via Zoom through the pandemic. They had reopened for in-person activities and were building youth programs, including a free kids’ summer camp, when the racist mass shooting a few blocks away targeted their predominantly Black community.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown calls tour of remodeled Tops 'helpful'

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown calls tour of remodeled Tops 'helpful'

Mayor Byron Brown initially felt some trepidation as he stepped inside the Tops Friendly Markets grocery store on Jefferson Avenue for the first time since the May 14 mass shooting. But after walking through the front door, he felt good about the changes being made to the supermarket. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Shea's revives $26M plan for five-story addition with new elevators, concessions, bathrooms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News