Tops Markets, Price Chopper complete merger

Tops Markets has completed its merger with Price Chopper/Market 32.

The two supermarket chains said Monday they had received the green light from the Federal Trade Commission. The companies had announced the deal in February.

As part of the deal, Tops is required to sell 12 of its stores, which will be bought by C&S Wholesale Grocers and operated by an affiliate, GU Markets LLC. None of the 12 stores is in Western New York.

The two supermarket chains will be managed locally – Tops is based in Amherst – by their respective leaders and under their own brand names. But they will be owned and overseen by a new parent company, Northeast Grocery Inc., based in Schenectady.

“We’re appreciative of the FTC’s diligence in reviewing this merger and grateful to have received all of the necessary approvals," said Scott Grimmett, who served as president and CEO of Price Chopper/Market 32. "Now, we can dedicate ourselves to bringing these two storied grocery chains together, leveraging best practices, developing new opportunities, and finding efficiencies that will help us continue to deliver distinctive shopping experiences."