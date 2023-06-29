John Persons, who’s played such a key role in getting Tops Markets through the devastating May 14 mass shooting that occurred last year at the company’s Jefferson Avenue location, has been named chief operating officer for Northeast Grocery, Inc.

The move brings a shift to the top leadership at the Williamsville-headquartered grocery chain.

The now-former Tops president will oversee both Tops Markets and Price Chopper/Market 32 and other operating companies of Northeast Shared Services – a subsidiary of NGI providing services to both operating companies.

He’ll also handle merchandising and marketing functions for Schenectady-headquartered Northeast Grocery, the parent company of Tops Friendly Markets and Price Chopper/Market 32. Northeast Grocery operates nearly 300 supermarkets across New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire and employs more than 30,000 associates/teammates.

Meanwhile, Ron Ferri has been promoted to president at Tops. He has served as executive vice president of operations and distribution at Tops since 2016 and has been with the company for 34 years.

Mike Patti has been promoted to succeed Ferri after serving as regional vice president for Tops’ West Region stores, while Jim Gibson will succeed Patti. He and John McCaffrey, the regional vice president for Tops’ East Region, will report to Patti.

“I’m excited to continue building the company in this new role, working collaboratively with the talented teams at Tops and Price Chopper/Market 32 to help our combined businesses meet the grocery needs of the communities we serve,” Persons said. “Among the tremendous workforce we’ve developed at Tops, Ron Ferri stands out as someone who understands our communities and cares deeply for our customers. Ron is well-prepared to lead Tops forward.”

Persons, of Clarence, has spent 39 years with Tops. He’s handled operations, merchandising, sales and marketing, real estate, information technology and organizational strategy for Tops.

Tops officials say Persons will remain involved in the Buffalo community and local business operations.

“John Persons has been an incredible leader for Tops at a time when we needed a strong, empathetic company president – and he always made time for mentorship,” Ferri said. “As I take on this new role, I’ll carry with me the guidance I gained from John and the commitment to our customers that is at the heart of Tops’ approach to business.”

Ferri, a Western New York native, began his career at Tops as a produce clerk in 1989 and has held many store-level and executive management positions.

“One of the things that connected Tops and Price Chopper/Market 32 was that the strength of our companies was in our people, from our executive offices to our stores,” said Frank Curci, former Tops president who now serves as CEO of Northeast Grocery, Inc.

“The talent in our teams continues to be an asset, fostering stability and consistency in our store experience as we build this new enterprise and develop further synergies that will benefit our people, customers and communities,” he added.