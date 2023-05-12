For as long as Tops Markets exists, its legacy will be tied to the racist mass shooting at its Jefferson Avenue store. Almost one year later, the company's president reflected on that legacy.

"This event is now part of our history," said John Persons, Tops Markets president and chief operating officer. "We decided fairly early on that we needed to make some good out of this, we needed to point in a good direction, we needed to center around the right purpose."

A lifelong Western New Yorker who worked at several Tops locations, Persons said the tragedy "helped us re-center our attention" on its surrounding communities and neighborhood. It helped the company strengthen relationships with local organizations and community leaders, and recommit to being a good corporate citizen.

"It has helped us understand why it's important for us to engage in the neighborhoods that we operate," he said.

The store is doing well, Persons said, and more people are coming back every day. Tops has brought some customers in before the store opened and after it closed, hoping to help them "cross the threshold" and acclimate to the store once again.

"We absolutely understand that there are people who still may have a problem coming back in. We absolutely understand that everyone is on sort of a different timeline of their healing journey," he said. "And you know, some people may not ever be able to come back into the store."

Tops will construct a permanent memorial on the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Landon Street, the spot that people in the neighborhood left flowers, candles and other remembrances to honor those lost. Work will begin next month and wrap up in early fall.

"That's where the community gathered. That's where they left their mementos and flowers and put pictures of the 10 beautiful victims," Persons said. "We thought there is no better place for us to use for a permanent honor space."

The memorial is separate from one announced by Mayor Byron Brown and Gov. Kathy Hochul, which a committee is still planning.