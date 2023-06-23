Tops Markets is closing a store in Erie, Pa., Friday; raising concerns about where residents will do their grocery shopping.

"That particular neighborhood becomes something of a grocery desert," Bishop Dwane Brock, a local pastor and community activist told the Erie Times-News. "This is not good for the city. That is not good for the community at all."

Residents told the paper they would have to walk farther to reach a grocery store or shop at more expensive corner stores to get their food once the store is gone.

“Closing a store is always a difficult decision,” Ron Ferri, Tops' executive vice president of operations and distribution, said in a statement. “The expiration of the lease combined with the proximity of other Tops locations as well as the new amenities we’ll now be able to add at those locations all factored into the decision. We are offering all affected associates positions at nearby stores.”

Tops has revamped two stores less than five miles from the closing location. A food desert is a community where at least 33% of the population lives more than a mile from a supermarket, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"With Tops reinvesting in two stores in the immediate community, less than five miles away (and one store less than 2 miles), access to public transportation in front of this location, a Family Dollar in the same lot, and another major grocery chain within 8 minutes' [drive], access to fresh food and groceries are available in this community," said Kathleen Sautter, a Tops spokesperson.

