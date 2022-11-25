Top Seedz year in review: What has the 43North champion been up to and what's in store for future?

BY NATALIE BROPHY

Top Seedz year in review: What has the 43North champion been up to and what's in store for the future?

Rebecca Brady's healthy crackers and seeds company, Top Seedz, has had quite the year since the business won $1 million from the Buffalo 43North startup contest in 2021.

The Buffalo-born company's crackers and roasted seeds are now in 600 grocery stores across the country, including some major chains like Wegmans, Whole Foods, Tops Friendly Markets, Erewhon and Giant. Top Seedz's online sales have doubled and Brady was able to work with Home Goods and United Airlines to get her products out to more new customers.

But as she reflected on the past year, Brady thinks Top Seedz's two biggest accomplishments were finalizing the location for a new production facility and growing her team.

Brady believes her business still would have accomplished these things if she hadn't won $1 million from 43North. But the victory helped speed things up and also gave her a critical confidence boost.

"Having $1 million as a backing and 43North behind me just gave us this great burst of confidence," she said.

New facility, automation will increase output

Next year, Top Seedz will move from its current manufacturing space on Cayuga Road in Cheektowaga to a 35,000-square-foot facility on Oak Street in downtown Buffalo.

Top Seedz crackers are made almost entirely by hand by Brady's staff of refugee workers. The new facility will give Top Seedz the space to begin automating some of the labor-intensive processes that go into making the crackers.

Top Seedz will be able to make 6 million boxes of crackers per year in the new facility, six times current the annual output, Brady said.

Brady's goal is to move into the new facility in March, but there's still a lot of work to be done, she said.

The company has to renovate the facility to fit its needs and order the new equipment.

Once they move into the downtown space, Top Seedz will gradually shift toward automation as employees are retrained to work the machines. Brady also anticipates hiring technicians and engineers to run the equipment.

Growing team gives Brady time to look to future

In October 2021, Top Seedz had around 20 employees, the majority of whom were the refugee women who make the crackers.

A little over a year later, Top Seedz has more than 30 employees.

A big focus for Brady this year has been expanding the business side of the team. She hired seven employees from Western New York to specialize in human resources and finance, food safety and quality, supply chain, warehousing, production management, operations and marketing.

And Top Seedz will keep hiring to hit its goal of 48 employees in order to benefit from a $315,000 tax credit from the state.

Brady said she is very happy with the team she's built. They handle the day-to-day operations of running the company, freeing Brady up to "work on the business, not in the business" and plan for the future, she said.

What does the future hold for Top Seedz?

Moving into the new facility and figuring out the best ways to automate Top Seedz's production processes are the biggest focuses for 2023, Brady said.

She wants to continue doubling the company's growth each year. One of Brady's next major goals is to expand Top Seedz into Canada. She's currently working with a consultant to pave the way to make that happen.

Brady is also experimenting with new seasonal products. Top Seedz came out with pumpkin spice roasted seeds this year that were a big hit. One of the most frequent requests from customers is for a spicy seed, which Brady thinks could make for a good Valentine's Day product.

– Natalie Brophy

WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH...

Buffalo Startup Week

Organizers of Buffalo Startup Week decided to cancel programming planned for Thursday and Friday last week due to the lake-effect snowstorm that walloped the area.

But organizers announced on social media that they plan to reschedule the events missed – which included nearly a dozen different panel discussions and an expo of Western New York resources for entrepreneurs – in early 2023.

The first three days of Buffalo Startup Week saw record-breaking attendance, organizers said. More than 1,000 people attended.

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from the Buffalo Niagara economy:

Bank on Buffalo is launching a mobile branch to bring banking services to areas without traditional bank offices.

Thousands of local Teamsters retirees will have their pension benefits restored, and will be compensated for past payment reductions, with help from the federal government.

New York handed out the first licenses to open stores for legal cannabis sales – but none in Western New York.

Parking lot entrepreneurs in Orchard Park didn't cash in with the Bills in Detroit on Sunday.

M&T Bank is kicking off its annual Gift of Warmth campaign.

KeyCorp's longtime chief financial officer is retiring next year.

Oishei Children's Hospital's new president is the first physician to lead the facility.

The growing acceptance of remote work is making it easier for companies to weather big winter storms.

A massive warehouse on the site Amazon once targeted in Grand Island is coming up for municipal approval.

The dismissal of a lawsuit that aimed to reverse the sale of land for a solar farm at the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park was upheld by an appeals court.

About 500 Moog Inc. employees had a hand in the successful launch of the Artemis rocket.

Thermo Fisher is cutting jobs on Grand Island, but it's not saying how many.

