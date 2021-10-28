Top Seedz receives 43North grand prize

Rebecca Brady looked in disbelief when she heard the announcement: her startup, Top Seedz, had won the $1 million grand prize in the 43North business plan competition on Thursday.

“Total shock – I wasn’t expecting it at all,” said Brady, the founder of an artisan cracker and seed business based in Cheektowaga. “I was even thinking, ‘I don’t even mind if I don’t get (a $500,000 runner-up prize). That’s O.K., I’ve done well to get this far.’”

She fared much better than that. Brady won over a panel of judges who picked a $1 million grand prize winner and seven runners-up who won $500,000 each in the program at Shea's Buffalo Theatre. Two other finalists in the field of 10 won no prize money.

Brady, a New Zealand native, launched Top Seedz in 2017, with $5,000 in seed money. She outlined her plans to scale up the business and get her products into thousands of stores in the next few years. Automation will be a key part of its development, but the business also plans to expand its workforce beyond its current 20 employees, she said.

"We want to employ a lot of people," including a bigger sales force, Brady said.