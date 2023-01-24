Top Seedz, Linita Design in line for $750,000 low-interest loans from ECIDA affiliate

43North winner Top Seedz Foods Corp. and Linita Design & Manufacturing Corp. are each in line for a $750,000 low-interest loan for equipment purchases and working capital from an affiliate of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency.

Top Seedz, the healthy seed-based cracker maker that took the top prize in the business plan competition in 2021, is planning to spend $2.5 million on new equipment as part of its expansion to a much larger facility in downtown Buffalo, according to the Buffalo and Erie County Regional Development Corp. The agency will review the application on Wednesday.

The company founded by Rebecca Brady is relocating its production, warehouse and office operations from 6,000 square feet of space at 257 Cayuga St. in Cheektowaga to 35,000 square feet in the former Heritage Centers building at 101 Oak St., across the street from the new Braymiller Market at 201 Ellicott St.

That will enable the startup firm to automate some of its labor-intensive work and increase its cracker production six-fold, from 1 million boxes annually to 6 million, to meet surging demand. It will also have more room for storage and administration. The new location also is more convenient for most of its 29 employees, who largely live in Buffalo, and for potential new workers coming from East Buffalo. The company pans to hire at least seven full-time employees.

Top Seedz will invest its $1 million prize from 43North, while also getting a $750,000 working capital loan from M&T Bank Corp. However, M&T can't provide the rest because of internal limits on credit exposure for a project of this type, so Top Seedz is asking the RDC to provide gap financing in the form of an 8-year term loan for $750,000, at 4% interest.

Empire State Development Corp. is also providing $315,000 in Excelsior Jobs refundable tax credits for the project.

Separately, Linita – located at 951 Hamburg Turnpike in Lackawanna, at the former Bethlehem Steel campus – is also seeking a $750,000 working capital loan at 4%.

Federal infrastructure spending in recent years and a new focus on hydropower has driven a doubling of the overall industry from $1 billion to $2 billion, and Linita's own business has grown from $34 million in bids annually until fiscal 2021 to $73 million last year and $150 million in its current fiscal year. It has a backlog of projects, including two of the biggest U.S. hydropower ventures in the past 50 years, each ranging from $20 million to $30 million.

So it wants to hire 15 employees over the next two years, on top of its current workforce of 40.

The company is now seeking an eight-year term loan, and will invest another $200,000 of its own capital into the $950,000 project.

Founded in 1973 as a small fabrication shop in Guelph, Ont., the company initially served the hydraulic press industry but expanded in the early 1990s into the the hydro-electric power and flood protection market for producing hoists and water-control gates for dams.

Its current owners, Carlos and Eva Vera, acquired the company in 2003 and expanded into the United States in 2010 with an 80,000-square-foot facility.