Top Seedz is a different taste of 43North champion

"I don't want to exit," she said. "I want to grow this into the next big thing. My mother's in New Zealand. She would die if I don't get these into New Zealand."

At Thursday's final round, one of the judges, Jackie Reses, a former Square Financial Services executive, asked Brady if anyone had ever approached her about buying the business. Brady said that hasn't happened.

New investment. Automation is a "key pillar" of Top Seedz's growth strategy, and the $1 million prize from 43North will fuel those plans, Brady said.

"It's a largely manual manufacturing process at the moment," she said.

With increased automation, Top Seedz can ramp up production beyond its current 50,000 boxes of products a month, she said.

"Our limitations now are our production facility," Brady said. "If we can plow more money into production, we can meet demand. It's all about getting the cracker into people's mouths."

Top Seedz operates from a location near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. The company is exploring whether to expand there or move into a different location to grow.