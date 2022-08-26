Top Seedz cracker company continues expansion goals with new production facility

The reigning 43North-winning company Top Seedz has achieved a major milestone in its plans for expansion.

The Buffalo-born crackers and seeds company will move into a much larger manufacturing facility at 101 Oak St., across from Braymiller Market and the Buffalo and Erie County library in downtown Buffalo, Top Seedz founder Rebecca Brady said. Top Seedz current manufacturing space is on Cayuga Road in Cheektowaga.

The move will give the company the space it needs to start automating production. Top Seedz will be able to make 6 million boxes of crackers per year in the new facility, six times current the annual output, Brady said.

Top Seedz has taken root. Can Rebecca Brady nurture the 43North winner into the next startup hit? If Top Seedz can break through, like past 43North champ ACV Auctions, the company could add jobs and draw more attention to Buffalo as a place to invest in businesses.

Winning the $1 million grand prize from the annual 43North startup contest last year gave Brady the confidence boost to take on the expansion project.

"There's some big decisions that we had to make," Brady said. "The bigger you get, the bigger the decisions are. There was certain amount of risk involved, but I never wanted to stay small. This is what I want. I'm very proud and I'm just blown away with the support of everyone because this wasn't a one-man show."

The 35,000-square-foot space will also provide more room for storage and space for administrative offices. Brady will have to hire more people to focus on sales and marketing as the company works to grow its online sales business.

Top Seedz crackers are made almost entirely by hand by Brady's staff of refugee workers. With more automation, Brady anticipates many of her employees will need to be retrained to work the machines. She will also need to hire technicians and engineers to run the equipment.

Brady's goal is to move into the new space in March 2023. But before then, she has to order the new equipment. She has a couple trips planned in the coming months to test out equipment options. It's important to Brady that the crackers maintain their handmade look even with automation.

Top Seedz crackers and roasted seeds are sold in several grocery store chains, including Wegamns, Whole Foods, Tops, Erewhon and Giant. One of Brady's next goals is to expand Top Seedz into Canada.

"I'm really excited for the future," Brady said. "I know it's really corny but I'm just excited to keep making Buffalo proud."