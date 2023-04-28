The fallout from the rise of remote office work is hitting the downtown Buffalo office market in full force this week.

On Thursday, M&T Bank said it would reduce its office space across the region by 12% in a money-saving consolidation move. Just two days earlier, Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York said it is cutting its downtown office space by nearly 89% by moving to the top floors of the Seneca One tower.

The dual decisions represent the latest – and two of the biggest – examples of large employers concluding that they just don't need as much office space as they used to.

And experts say they certainly won't be the last.

"It’s likely there will be some more of that," said Keith Belanger, senior executive vice president at M&T, and chairman of Buffalo Place, the nonprofit that runs the downtown business improvement district.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

That trend could have big impacts for both the downtown core and suburban office markets across the country, for building owners and developers, as well as for the restaurants, stores and service firms that cater to workers.

"It’s a sad situation," said Carl Paladino, chairman of Ellicott Development Co., the biggest landlord in the city. "It doesn’t bode well for downtown’s office market."

The shakeout is just beginning

Three years after the Covid-19 pandemic, the impacts of employees' new ability in many cases to seamlessly work from home are still reverberating across the economy.

That's because employees have had a taste of the flexibility offered by remote work, and many of them like it. And with employers still struggling to fill open positions, companies are reluctant to force the issue by mandating attendance because they know they could lose staff to competitors, even from far away.

As a result, the initial thought that the change would be only temporary until the crisis was over has given way to a realization that the work-from-home trend – whether fully remote or hybrid arrangements – is likely here to stay.

"It’s a permanent change, a permanent reduction in demand," said James R. Militello, owner of J.R. Militello Realty, who projected a 30% to 40% loss of demand and value in office space. "I don’t think the marketplace has really accepted it, digested it, and planned for this change."

Highmark to relocate to top five floors of Seneca One tower Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is relocating its Buffalo offices and wo…

Now, as office leases come up for renewal, that's prompting employers – whether businesses, governments or nonprofits – to rethink their office needs and re-evaluate just how much building space they want to keep, and where. They're reducing space, relocating, selling or signing short-term leases or subleases instead of sticking with what they had.

"There’s a lot of downsizing and right-sizing, and that’s all reflective of hybrid work," said Sarah Cashimere-Warren, director of office sales and leasing for commercial real estate brokerage CBRE-Buffalo. "You’re going to have people who want to be in the office, and people who don’t, and you’re going to be constantly evaluating those metrics."

In turn, these decisions have a broader impact on the future of buildings that get emptied out.

The biggest question is what will become of the space that empties out. Some space could be converted to apartments or condos. Other space could find new commercial uses. But that transition, like the shift now underway at once-busy shopping malls, is not likely to be easy or quick.

And it raises questions for the future of the walk-in businesses on the streets that rely on pedestrian traffic to keep them afloat.

"It’s important for downtown to see people coming in to work," said David Chiazza, executive vice president of Iskalo Development Corp., which owns the Electric Tower and nearby properties. "It’s more than just the office space. It’s just a big unknown, scary thing. So there’s some thinking to be done over the next few years as we go through this change."

Less space, not less jobs

The real estate changes are not a result of large reductions in workforce, but rather a reflection of how often those workers come into the office.

"We’re in a changing environment, and people are making decisions based on how many days a week their employees are going to be in," said Michael Schmand, executive director of Buffalo Place.

HSBC consolidates Western New York operations to Larkinville HSBC Bank USA, once the dominant bank in Western New York and still a major employer of at least 2,000 workers, is consolidating its local operations in Larkinville.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

With Highmark, the health insurer announced Tuesday that it would be relocating from its 473,220-square-foot complex at 257 W. Genesee St. to the top five floors of Seneca One tower, where it will occupy about 100,000 square feet.

The Buffalo-based subsidiary of Pittsburgh's Highmark Inc. still employs 1,400 people locally – about 200 more than it did when it moved into the eight-story building in 2007. But fewer than 400 come to the office on any given day, often half that. So it's only using three floors right now, totaling 145,000 square feet.

"This adjustment is going to cause a lot of problems," Militello said. "There are some huge blocks of space that could be very difficult to absorb and to use."

M&T is giving up 200,000 square feet of space in three buildings in Buffalo and Amherst, and will shift 400 workers to three other facilities, primarily to One M&T Plaza and M&T Center in downtown Buffalo. It currently has nearly 8,000 workers locally – a 53% increase in staff in 10 years – and 1.7 million square feet of space in 13 buildings.

HSBC Bank USA – which sold its Atrium building in downtown Buffalo to Douglas Jemal for $9 million last year – had already consolidated its Western New York operations to its facility in Depew, at the corner of Walden Avenue and Dick Road. But it announced plans in March to consolidate even further, moving everything into the 63,000-square-foot, four-story Larkin U building at 239 Van Rensselaer St., because its workforce is mostly remote.

Previously, The Buffalo News relocated its newsroom and offices from its longtime five-story home at the corner of Washington and Scott streets to a 20,000-square-foot suite in the Larkin at Exchange Building. The office building was slated to be acquired by Uniland Development Co. until the deal fell through, so it is still for sale.

Other potential moves may be in the works.

"We’re already being alerted by many of our tenants that they’re going to be downsizing on their lease renewals, especially state offices," said Paladino, whose firm is a major landlord for government agencies. He said he knows of one state tenant "who's not only downsizing, but they're closing up the office. They don't need it anymore."

"It’s concerning with large blocks of space that are coming back to the market, and we’re hearing there may be more," Chiazza said. "I don't know what the long-term outcome here is."

Uniland drops purchase of Buffalo News office building Uniland Development Co. is backing out of its deal to acquire The Buffalo News' office building at the corner of Washington and Scott streets.

But it's also not all gloom and doom. Schmand noted that Highmark isn't leaving downtown, but moving into a building on Main Street that will now be 75% leased, just a few years after it was completely empty. That will put its employees closer to the city center and to Canalside.

"The environment in the central business district is where businesses want to be, and that's why they're coming into the downtown core," Schmand said.

Seeking better space

The changes reflect what Belanger called "the flight to quality," as tenants opt to at least choose newer, higher-quality buildings and space, with amenities and easy access to downtown activity. That's part of their effort to make their workspace more lively and attractive, in order to lure employees back.

The buildings that are left behind, meanwhile, will struggle to attract new leases. So they become prime targets for conversion to other uses, particularly for apartments. "In the short term, it’s likely to be kind of painful," Belanger said.

But while many employers are concerned about their office needs, not all of them can do something about it yet, because they're still in long-term leases. And others "aren't sure if the current way they're working will continue two years from now," Belanger said.

"Real estate is one of those things you don’t turn on a dime," Belanger said. "It’s big bucks, and you’re making long-term commitments, so you’d like to do it based on more certainty."

It also depends on the nature of the business. "If it’s jobs that are more conducive to remote work, we expect more of them to downsize or right-size," said Paul Ciminelli, CEO of Ciminelli Real Estate Corp., which owns Fountain Plaza and Lafayette Court.

Back-office functions are easier to do remotely. But professional services – law firms, wealth management or accounting – are more likely to maintain offices in strategic locations, like downtown.

"It depends on the business," said David Schiller, associate broker and director of sales for Pyramid Brokerage Company of Buffalo, an affiliate of Cushman & Wakefield. "Certain businesses are very collaborative, like architectural or engineering firms. And then there are companies that are totally remote."

Short-term leases are becoming more common, although "the 10-year lease is not disappearing," Schiller added.

Companies on both sides of the equation are also turning to subleases as a solution. And then there's flex or co-working space, a fast-growing trend nationally that has been slowly developing in Buffalo, with Regus, Serendipity and Hansa.

Synacor, the once high-flying technology and telecommunications company that is now owned by a private-equity firm, relocated its Buffalo corporate headquarters in November from traditional office space in Waterfront Village to Uniland Development Co.'s Hansa co-working facility on Ellicott Street. And Parkitects, a playground design firm, moved its operation into Hansa as well.

Meanwhile, it's not clear what will happen to Highmark's current building, which is owned by Orion REIT of Phoenix. It was built new in 2007, at a cost of more than $110 million, and includes an adjacent parking ramp.

Filling that will be difficult for Orion. "Unfortunately, in our market, you’re just shifting. We need those new companies coming in," Warren said. "Hopefully, we'll get some outside interest and grab somebody new, because that's where we struggle."