Tonawanda sees 'exciting' progress at Spaulding site

Decades after the Spaulding Fibre plant closed, and 10 years after officials finished cleaning up the industrial brownfield site, the City of Tonawanda is poised to reach a milestone:

Full reuse of the property that once was the city's largest taxpayer.

The Tonawanda Common Council is preparing to approve contracts with three companies to purchase a total of 12 acres at the city-owned site along Wheeler Street.

A fourth company met the Council on Tuesday to discuss buying 6 acres at the Spaulding site from the city.

Those property sales, combined with Milton CAT's purchase of a 21-acre piece of the property in 2019, would meet Tonawanda's long-sought goal of bringing the main Spaulding site back to life and back onto the tax rolls, officials said. The companies involved plan warehouse and industrial manufacturing projects at the site.

"I think it's a very exciting time in the city, especially in that area. And it's certainly been a long time coming," Council President Jenna Koch said.

The Spaulding Fibre manufacturing site opened in 1912 and, with its towering smokestack, was a dominant presence in Tonawanda for much of the 20th century. The plant had 1,500 workers at its peak, in the mid-1960s, but that number had shrunk to just 300 when the company announced it was shutting down the site, then called Spaulding Composites, in 1992.

State, county and city governments paid most of the $20 million cost to clean up the shuttered site, finishing after eight years in 2012.

Pyramid Brokerage Co., the Buffalo Niagara Partnership and the Erie County Industrial Development Agency all marketed the site over the years. The only initial redevelopment success came in 2015, when Simmers Crane Design & Services opened a 20,000-square-foot facility at 365 Wheeler St., on 3.5 acres of what once was the parking lot for the Spaulding operation.

But the main, 42-acre Spaulding property remained vacant, with the city dropping its asking price from $40,000 to $30,000 per acre to try to stir up more interest in the site.

A break came in 2019, when Milton CAT said it would buy 21 acres, between Wheeler and Gibson streets, on which the heavy-equipment dealer constructed a 40,000-square-foot facility.

Since then, particularly in the last six months, interest in the remainder of the Spaulding site has grown sharply.

First, the Common Council on Jan. 4 authorized Mayor John White to sign a deal selling 4 acres at the Spaulding Commerce Park to Joseph Paolini, through his Bulldog Business Park LLC, for $120,000.

Paolini, owner of Paolini Enterprises, a landscaping and construction company, plans to build a mixed-use business park of five warehouse-style buildings, Koch said. The work would take place in two or three phases over the next several years, with Paolini leasing out the buildings to manufacturing and distribution companies, she said.

Paolini inked the contract last month and has submitted renderings to the city. "That's going to be a nice project," Koch said.

Most recently, the Council on Tuesday directed City Attorney S. Michael Rua to draw up contracts with a pair of companies that each would pay $120,000 for 4 acres at the site.

Mang-Cramer Properties, a limited liability company, intends to construct a one-story, multitenant warehouse and office building, between 20,000 and 40,000 square feet in size, according to Tuesday's Council agenda. KT Construction Services would occupy up to 15,000 square feet of the structure as part of an expansion and relocation from its current site in the city.

Similarly, William Brown, co-owner of Innovative Mechanical Systems, would construct a 12,000-square-foot, one-story warehouse and office building for the company's expansion and relocation from its offices at 623 Young St. in the city, the agenda reports. The Spaulding site would have room for future growth for the company.

A second vote authorizing the mayor to sign the contracts would take place soon.

In addition, representatives from Guard Construction and Contracting on Tuesday spoke to the Council about their interest in a 6-acre portion of the Spaulding property. Guard, which has a location in the Town of Tonawanda, also plans a light-industrial facility at Spaulding, Koch said.

Pyramid's Richard Schechter has worked on the city's behalf for years to find buyers for the Spaulding site.

"We've had a lot of interest. I think it's a function of the market. There's just not a lot of available, good, well-located industrial land in the marketplace right now," said Schechter, who is limited in what he can say about individual projects, pending final approval, but praised the cooperation of Tonawanda officials.

The property is a state-designated brownfield so the companies are eligible for tax credits. They also could seek tax breaks from the Erie County IDA.

Several of the companies are moving, or expanding, from elsewhere in the Tonawandas, but Koch said she's not worried about vacant buildings left behind. Innovative Mechanical, for example, could retain its existing space, she said.

If Guard takes 6 acres, as anticipated, that would be the final piece of the main, 42-acre Spaulding site. "We will be full," Koch said.

She said she doesn't know how many jobs all of the projects would create but she expects the companies all told will invest millions of dollars into the Spaulding site.

"It's a significant investment into that area," Koch said.

