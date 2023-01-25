Tonawanda City Schools seek buyer for two elementary schools

The Tonawanda City School District is seeking to unload two elementary schools that it plans to close after the current school year.

Working through agents from CBRE-Buffalo, the district is calling for offers by this Friday at 5 p.m. for the purchase of Mullen Elementary School and Riverview Elementary School.

Voters in the school district approved a $53.5 million plan in October 2019 to consolidate the district's three elementary schools into one building because of falling enrollment. Mullen and Riverview will be combined into a Fletcher Elementary School, which is being demolished, redesigned and reconstructed to house all students from kindergarten through fifth grade as of September 2023.

Mullen, located at 130 Syracuse St., is a 48,700-square-foot building on 4.8 acres in a densely populated neighborhood.

Riverview is also in a dense residential neighborhood, at 55 Taylor Drive. The 45,948-square-foot one-story building sits on a 9-acre site.