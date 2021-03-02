Tonawanda candy shop goes viral on TikTok, sells everything

Jessica Stevenson started a TikTok account for her Tonawanda candy shop Hello Sweets out of boredom one day during a slow shift at the store.
Last week, one of those TikTok videos built so much viral buzz, and brought so much attention to the business, that tiktokers placed enough orders to buy every single piece of candy in the store.
Stevenson started offering online sales last year when Covid first hit, as a way to fill local orders when state mandates closed nonessential businesses to in-store shopping.
"If I had 15 orders, that would've been a crazy week online," she said.
But one person who placed a recent online candy order requested that she film the process of gathering the purchases and post it to TikTok, a social video-sharing platform.
She obliged, carrying her camera with her as she traveled through the store, picking up each item and then packaging them for shipping.
"I didn't know people would find it super interesting, but apparently they did," Stevenson said.
The video got more than a million views, the account went from fewer than 700 followers to more than 67,000, and hundreds of orders began to pour in online.
Stevenson had to close both the brick-and-mortar and online stores because all of the inventory was spoken for and there was nothing left for anyone to buy.
As the store's only employee, she has spent the last several days feverishly packing orders to send to just about every state across the country – including Alaska and Hawaii. She is hoping to catch up, restock and reopen by Friday.
All of the store's British and Canadian candy – Cadbury Dairy Milk, Bounty, Aero Bars – sold out first, followed by its hundreds of pounds in bulk candy; such as gummy sharks, sour piglets and wax bottles.
Some customers request that she film the process for them, too. She has been doing her best to post a few videos per day, but devoting up to 15 minutes to shooting and editing each video slows down her packing productivity.
"When you're trying to fill a couple hundred orders, it's hard to stop for that long," Stevenson said.
Once she reopens, she'll limit online orders so that she can process them quickly and make sure customer service doesn't suffer. She'll also offer discounts to local customers to make up for the inconvenience of being closed.
Some of those locals are likely to include an influx of customers who learned of the shop's existence via the viral video.
"I've had people comment that they live two blocks away and didn't know we were here," she said.
Stevenson knows the pace of sales is likely to slow after the initial buzz dies down, but hopes some of the customers that have found the shop will stick around. If online business remains brisk enough, she would have to rent space to fulfill orders and hire additional help to ship them.