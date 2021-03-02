Tonawanda candy shop goes viral on TikTok, sells everything

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

As the store's only employee, she has spent the last several days feverishly packing orders to send to just about every state across the country – including Alaska and Hawaii. She is hoping to catch up, restock and reopen by Friday.

All of the store's British and Canadian candy – Cadbury Dairy Milk, Bounty, Aero Bars – sold out first, followed by its hundreds of pounds in bulk candy; such as gummy sharks, sour piglets and wax bottles.

Some customers request that she film the process for them, too. She has been doing her best to post a few videos per day, but devoting up to 15 minutes to shooting and editing each video slows down her packing productivity.

"When you're trying to fill a couple hundred orders, it's hard to stop for that long," Stevenson said.

Once she reopens, she'll limit online orders so that she can process them quickly and make sure customer service doesn't suffer. She'll also offer discounts to local customers to make up for the inconvenience of being closed.

Some of those locals are likely to include an influx of customers who learned of the shop's existence via the viral video.

"I've had people comment that they live two blocks away and didn't know we were here," she said.