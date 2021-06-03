Tonawanda building management company plans move to Amherst

According to the application, Stark gets about 70% of its sales from within Erie County and another 20% elsewhere in the state, but its out-of-state business "is rapidly growing."

The company owns commercial property in Florida, it said, and "could use that property" for its national command center and training center. It has been offered incentives to move to the St. Petersburg area, but suggested that the IDA's help could "secure our decision to keep our administration, command center and training center in Erie County."

"The project should be undertaken by the agency, because our out-of-area business is rapidly growing and at a faster rate than our local New York State business," Stark officials wrote. "We prefer to keep our current jobs in Erie County, adding to the employee base here.

The company projects $262,000 in sales tax savings and $22,500 on the mortgage tax. The potential property tax savings would be even more lucrative, but the IDA did not provide an estimate on how much they would be.

The company said the project would meet Amherst's zoning code, but has not yet submitted any plans for approval. Officials said they hoped to begin work this month and finish by year-end.

Stark, which is owned by President Timothy Geiger and CEO Randy Urschel, is based at 45 and 95 Stark St., where it employs 160 full-time and four part-time employees. The company indicated in the application that it will not vacate those operations. It expects to relocate 100 workers to the new location.

