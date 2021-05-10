 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tompkins bank to shorten name
0 comments

Tompkins bank to shorten name

Support this work for $1 a month
Tompkins Bank of Castile

Tompkins Bank of Castile will shorten its name.

 Robert Kirkham

Tompkins Bank of Castile has a single branch in the Buffalo Niagara region, in Amherst.

Starting later this year, it will be known simply as Tompkins.

The Batavia-based bank is undergoing a rebranding, and expects to complete the switch later this year, subject to regulators' approval. The bank isn't making any changes to its leadership or board.

Matt Glynn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What the Colonial Pipeline Hack Means for Fuel Supplies

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News