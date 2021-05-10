Tompkins bank to shorten name

Tompkins Bank of Castile has a single branch in the Buffalo Niagara region, in Amherst.
Starting later this year, it will be known simply as Tompkins.
The Batavia-based bank is undergoing a rebranding, and expects to complete the switch later this year, subject to regulators' approval. The bank isn't making any changes to its leadership or board.
