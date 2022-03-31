Tom Barone’s retirement marks end of an era at the Tralf Music Hall

On Sunday evening, when the roots music ensemble Donna the Buffalo finishes its headlining set at the Tralf Music Hall, the venue will mark the end of an era.

The Tralf will close its doors for an extensive remodeling project, slated to be completed by the fall. When it reopens, Tom and Bonnie Barone, who have operated the Theatre Place venue for nearly two decades, will be fully embarked on their retirement and living in Florida.

Now the Tralf's future is in the hands of Legacy Development, which owns the building at 622 Main St., and its president Frank Chinnici.

“This is a young man’s game,” said Tom Barone. “When an opportunity came up, Frank was interested in pursuing it, and it really played into my scenario, too. This is a long-term lease that I would have been facing, and I’m at a different place in my life right now than I was when I started with the Tralf.

"Frank has the opportunity to continue with the renovations and reopen the room. I have all the faith in the world that it will be run properly and will be a step up for the Tralf, and for Buffalo.”

Chinnici could not be reached to comment.