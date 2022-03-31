Tom Barone’s retirement marks end of an era at the Tralf Music Hall

On Sunday evening, when the roots music ensemble Donna the Buffalo finishes its headlining set at the Tralf Music Hall, the venue will mark the end of an era.
The Tralf will close its doors for an extensive remodeling project, slated to be completed by the fall. When it reopens, Tom and Bonnie Barone, who have operated the Theatre Place venue for nearly two decades, will be fully embarked on their retirement and living in Florida.
Now the Tralf's future is in the hands of Legacy Development, which owns the building at 622 Main St., and its president Frank Chinnici.
“This is a young man’s game,” said Tom Barone. “When an opportunity came up, Frank was interested in pursuing it, and it really played into my scenario, too. This is a long-term lease that I would have been facing, and I’m at a different place in my life right now than I was when I started with the Tralf.
"Frank has the opportunity to continue with the renovations and reopen the room. I have all the faith in the world that it will be run properly and will be a step up for the Tralf, and for Buffalo.”
Chinnici could not be reached to comment.
When the redesigned and expanded Tralf opens in September, patrons will find a reimagined space that addresses what Barone called the "drawbacks" of the former incarnation.
In addition to an expansion of the main second floor concert space, a first floor gathering area – with a new staircase and elevator leading to the second floor, a box office, a coatroom, a smaller stage and a bar – will fill the area that until recently was occupied by Club Marcella.
Rounding out the renovations, a new patio, bar and gathering area will be constructed on the roof of the building.
Barone leaves behind a deep legacy as the longest-serving operator in the Tralf’s 40-year history – a tenure that also includes a lengthy stint by jazz legend Bobby Militello.
In May 2021, it appeared that legacy would conclude on a sour note, when the Tralf’s lease expired, and Legacy Development revealed plans to transform the entire building into residential space.
But three months after announcing plans to close, Legacy scrapped its plans for a full residential space makeover and struck a deal with Barone to reopen, renovate and expand the venue.
“When we came back in and reopened last year, we were excited, because we didn’t want to see this thing end,” Barone said.
“But I’m not a spring chicken. My wife was going to retire anyway, and she’s been an incredibly important part of the operation. So I would’ve been operating with one hand tied behind my back," he said.
"We’ve had a home on the west coast of Florida for a long time now, and have been traveling back and forth to Buffalo. We sold our house when we thought the Tralf was done, so when we did do the deal to reopen, we moved into an apartment in the Theatre Place building," Barone said. "But now, looking at all this back and forth travel, and a lengthy lease - it just didn’t feel right."
“We’ve got it all teed up for someone to come in and do a good job, though. And I’m proud of that.”