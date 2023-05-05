To boost entrepreneurs, SCORE needs more volunteers

When Stephen and Jessica Arends were launching their small business, B.A.B.S. Artisan Meats, they relied on some free and valuable help.

The husband-and-wife team reached out to the Buffalo Niagara chapter of SCORE, the all-volunteer group of business mentors, in 2021 and were connected with Michael Sendor.

"He just slowly helped us with our business plan, we ran ideas by him and he helped keep us motivated to keep going," Stephen Arends said.

Over the next year and a half, they got feedback from Sendor and subject matter experts he brought in to talk to the Arends.

Stephen Arends said the advice made a big difference for their business, which moving to Derby from Holland, N.Y.

"You can tell they're not in it for trying to make money, they're in it for trying to help out Buffalo and people in Buffalo," he said.

Those are the types of success stories that Gary Friedman, SCORE's Buffalo Niagara chapter chair, enjoys hearing about. And he is eager to create more of those stories.

But the chapter could use more volunteer mentors, to keep up with interest from new and aspiring entrepreneurs in the region.

"We have requests coming in beyond anything we could have expected," he said.

SCORE used to be short for Service Corps of Retired Executives. Now the organization just goes by the name SCORE. Its volunteer mentors don't have to be retired, although a good number of them are. The nonprofit organization provides free, confidential business mentoring.

SCORE's local chapter gets 75 to 80 new requests a month for help from within its eight-county territory, Friedman said. The group has about two dozen volunteers.

"We probably need another 10 to 15 just to keep our head above water and not burn out the existing mentors that we have," he said.

Friedman would especially like to add more women to its group of volunteers, given that 67% of the chapter's requests for assistance come from women.

Mentors donate two to three hours a week to work with clients, and come from all corners of the business world. Friedman himself has a background in government and retail. Other volunteers in the chapter include a lawyer, a former accountant and a cargo consultant.

"We get you set up, we get you started, we give you the training that you need, and then you’re on your own," Friedman said. "You set your own time, you set your own schedule."

The length of time a client needs help varies as greatly as the entrepreneurs who come seeking help.

"Once we start mentoring somebody, we're with them until they don't need us anymore," Friedman said. "It can be one or two [sessions] and done, or it could be seven or eight or nine in a year or two."

Some volunteers meet with clients over video calls. Others, like Friedman prefer face-to-face meetings, at places like a coffee shop or fast-food restaurant.

"Panera likes to see me coming, because sometimes I'll sit there and have two or three meetings in an afternoon," he said.

The clients are at all different stages with their businesses. They might need advice on finding a location, or developing a marketing plan. Others might need a sounding board for a concept they have thought about.

"It's part of our job to encourage them to keep them hopeful," Friedman said. "But we also have to be real and at least let them know what they will be up against to keep that hope. I'm not going to send somebody into it blind without talking abut the difficulties they're going to have."

Friedman strongly believes in service. He finds his work with SCORE rewarding, and believes others would, too.

"I've seen people cry in front of me," he said. "I've seen people come in with notes an inch thick who just want to pick my brain for everything I've ever learned."

Those individual meetings make a difference, Friedman said. "When they realize it's not going to cost them a penny, that it's out of the goodness of our heart, it changes their own behavior, it changes their whole attitude."

If you're interested in becoming a mentor – or contacting one – visit score.org/buffaloniagara.

Spotlighting small business

M&T is using its branch in Kenmore to showcase small businesses.

M&T this week introduced the "Spotlight Shop" concept to its branch at 2882 Delaware Ave. The branch will host a rotating lineup of small businesses, for one or two weeks at a time.

It's the only Western New York branch where M&T is using the concept. The first business to use it was Buffalo Gals by White Rabbit Design. Future spotlighted businesses include Skincare Essentials by Jill, the Sweet Whisk and DiCamillo's Bakery.

Small businesses feeling resilient

A majority of small businesses believe they can weather a recession.

A Bank of America survey of more than 1,000 businesses across the country found 72% of them are concerned about a recession, but 76% are confident they can withstand a downturn.

The survey was conducted in March and April and sheds some light on how they have adapted to economic conditions.

Seventy-nine percent of respondents said they had raised prices over the past 12 months, while 53% have added benefits and perks to retain talent.

Forty-nine percent of respondents plan to use automation and artificial intelligence tools for their business in 2023.

