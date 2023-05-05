A blocky three-story former medical office building on the edge of Gates Circle that's been mostly vacant for more than a decade since Millard Fillmore Hospital closed could soon be seeing more residents than patients.

TM Montante Development, the Tonawanda-based developer that bought the former hospital campus from Kaleida Health in 2014, is proposing to renovate an 11,200-square-foot brick building at 50 Gates Circle into apartments and commercial space.

It's the latest project that is part of its broader Lancaster Square development. It would revive a 55-year-old building that formerly housed medical offices, but has been largely empty for years except for four licensed trauma therapists that have worked out of it for six years.

Montante, which has frequently pursued tax abatements and credits to support its costly ventures at Gates Circle, says it needs more than $100,000 sales and mortgage-recording tax breaks – plus more lucrative property tax incentives from the City of Buffalo – to make this $3.47 million project work as well.

The developer told the Erie County Industrial Development Agency it needs the sales and mortgage tax breaks before it can secure private construction loans. The developer said it expects only a "modest" 2.5% initial rate of return on the project.

"The tax abatements are critical in ensuring that private-sector lending institutions underwrite the project," Montante said in its application to the IDA.

Montante is asking the ECIDA for $95,375 in sales tax breaks and $13,125 in mortgage-recording tax relief, and will apply for a much more lucrative property tax break from the city through the 485-a program.

"There is considerable risk associated with the project because the site currently contains a mostly vacant and distressed building, which will require environmental remediation, exterior rehabilitation, and a complete interior reconstruction," according to the application. "Without financial assistance the project will not move forward. The building will lose the last remaining tenant and further deteriorate."

Originally constructed in the 1960s to provide auxiliary medical office space for the hospital, the building had been occupied consistently by various medical tenants, who began moving out after the hospital closed in 2012. Montante bought it two years later.

The structure was essentially empty from 2014 to 2015, while a small portion of the first floor was used as field offices for the development of the adjacent Canterbury Woods-Gates Circle from 2015 to 2017. That same space became the therapists' office.

Montante is now proposing to turn the building into 12 one-bedroom apartments on the upper floors, plus 2,300 square feet of garden-level commercial space for the therapists, who are independent practitioners that share an office of 1,020 square feet. The therapists specialize in treating adolescents, adults and couples.

The apartments will range in size from 490 to 645 square feet, and are aimed at young professionals, students and working-class employees, according to the application. Eleven of the units will be offered at market rates, ranging from $1,350 to $1,758 per month, while one affordable unit will be set aside at 80% of the area median income, or $1,227 per month.

"The project will bring new life to the building and neighborhood, retain the availability of important medical services in the community, and provide access to new housing opportunities," Montante wrote in its application.

The site is properly zoned, so the project requires only minor administrative site plan approval from the city and a subdivision. If approved, work could begin June 1, with completion by year-end.