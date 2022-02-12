TM Montante ramps up Gates Circle redevelopment with relaunch of parking garage

After years of disuse and neglect that threatened its viability, the former Gates Circle ramp on Delaware Avenue is now back in business as the Lancaster Square Parking Garage, following a $4.5 million purchase and rehabilitation project by TM Montante Development.

Now the developer can proceed with the next stages of its larger redevelopment of the former Millard Fillmore Hospital campus at Gates Circle into the Lancaster Square mixed-use community. One new building is already open next door to the parking ramp, but the developer's ability to advance its next plans depended on having the necessary parking spaces available nearby and under its control.

"It feels good to get it open and it’s certainly progress in and of itself, but it’s going to be very helpful in moving progress forward, because it allows us to accommodate all the parking needs there, which is great," said TM Montante President Chris Campos. "Larger commercial tenants, they want to know that parking is available and in place. It’s a real game-changer in terms of attracting more tenants to the site."