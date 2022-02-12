 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TM Montante ramps up Gates Circle redevelopment with relaunch of parking garage
1275 DELAWARE AVE

Christian Campos, president of TM Montante Development, describes his company's project at 1275 Delaware Ave., a historic midcentury modern medical office building.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News

After years of disuse and neglect that threatened its viability, the former Gates Circle ramp on Delaware Avenue is now back in business as the Lancaster Square Parking Garage, following a $4.5 million purchase and rehabilitation project by TM Montante Development.

Now the developer can proceed with the next stages of its larger redevelopment of the former Millard Fillmore Hospital campus at Gates Circle into the Lancaster Square mixed-use community. One new building is already open next door to the parking ramp, but the developer's ability to advance its next plans depended on having the necessary parking spaces available nearby and under its control.

"It feels good to get it open and it’s certainly progress in and of itself, but it’s going to be very helpful in moving progress forward, because it allows us to accommodate all the parking needs there, which is great," said TM Montante President Chris Campos. "Larger commercial tenants, they want to know that parking is available and in place. It’s a real game-changer in terms of attracting more tenants to the site."

The 750-space ramp at 1277 Delaware reopened to public use after renovations that included major structural and masonry repairs, a full demolition and replacement of a stair tower, updated mechanical and electrical systems, and a complete repainting of the exterior walls. Public rates will start at $1.50 per hour, with only electronic payment accepted.

"It was a building that was in disrepair. It has a huge amount of frontage on Linwood that was not visually appealing," Campos said. "That site is now in service. It looks good. And that’s very important."

The former city-owned ramp was acquired by Montante in 2019 for $1.7 million, as part of the developer's larger project to redevelop the former hospital, which was closed a decade ago by Kaleida Health. Overall plans call for 

So far, Montante has sold pieces of the campus to Canterbury Woods and People Inc. for new senior housing projects, and it just converted a former medical office building at 1275 Delaware into 33 apartments and commercial space. All the apartments are leased, and the Tacos, Community & Beer restaurant and a Pilates studio have opened up, with Campos hoping to sign a third commercial tenant in a few weeks.

"We’re getting good commercial tenants to commit to the site, that see and feel the vision," Campos said.

The next phase calls for a $40 million renovation of the remaining historic homeopathic buildings of the hospital, in a joint venture between Montante and Belmont Housing for Western New York.

Belmont will turn the three northern buildings – totaling 77,000 square feet – into 70 affordable apartments in a $25 million project, while Montante spends $15 million on the 70,000-square-foot southern buildings, which will contain 50 apartments, plus retail space in a 7,000-square-foot one-story addition fronting on the new Lancaster Square.

Campos said the developer hopes to bring that joint plan to the city for municipal review and approval sometime this quarter, with a goal of starting construction later in 2022. New construction projects on the overall site will follow.

"We’re hard at work on that now. We’re heavy into design and feeling really good about its direction," he said. "We’re working on early development aspects of other projects but nothing is far enough along on those other projects in terms of timeline or specifics of what we’re going to bring with those projects to be able to announce them now."

