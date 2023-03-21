A pair of historic buildings in downtown Niagara Falls that have languished for years may become home to a new entertainment and tourism destination.

TM Montante Development, which has had the inside track on four properties since 2019, is seeking to bring a popular Rochester venture called Radio Social to the Cataract City, offering bowling, dining, gaming and hospitality in a city seeking additional options to retain visitors.

The $6.43 million venture would transform the two Third Street buildings and two adjacent properties into a multi-use development under a single operator.

"What people have been talking about for some time is that Niagara Falls needs additional attractions to keep people in Niagara Falls," said TM Montante President Christian Campos. "We really would be bringing something that would be a great attraction."

That's a goal that local leaders and state economic development officials are continually pursuing for Niagara Falls, and fulfills a hope that Empire State Development Corp. may have had when it selected Montante as designated developer for the properties at 500, 512 and 518 Third and 503 Main St. following a request-for-proposals four years ago.

"It’s very exciting. It’s the kind of entertainment piece that we want to see more of downtown," said Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino.

However, the developer is counting on $1.6 million in public-sector incentives, including a $942,609 grant from the Cataract Fund, which is administered by the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, and another $635,000 in other incentives, including an approved NCIDA property tax break. It also anticipates $562,500 in historic tax credits.

The centerpiece of the effort is Radio Social. Located in an old warehouse in Rochester's North Winton Village neighborhood east of downtown, Radio Social is a 42,000-square-foot event and entertainment venue with Middle Eastern food and pizza, craft cocktail and whiskey bars, 34 bowling lanes, lounges, games and event spaces. Owned and operated by Dan Morgenstern, it opened in May 2017 in the old Stromberg-Carlson site – where radios were once produced.

Tonawanda-based TM Montante now plans to replicate that on the 500 block of Third Street in Niagara Falls. The new Radio Niagara venture will be a 26,000-square-foot dining and entertainment complex across the two buildings and an adjoining lot, with dining, a full bar, outdoor seating, 15 bowling lanes and games like shuffleboard, billiards or giant Jenga, a private events space and six boutique hotel rooms.

"This is the kind of project that the city of Niagara Falls needs if it’s really looking to offer authentic and engaging tourist experiences," Campos said. "Bowling is a part of what folks do in the Rust Belt, in the city of Niagara Falls, in Western New York. This is just a cool, modern, authentic twist on it."

Plans call for the building at 500 Third to include a first-floor sit-down restaurant, full bar and smaller games, with the boutique hotel and private conference area on the second floor. The restaurant or even the entire building could be rented for special events. At 512 Third, Montante will put in the bowling alley and a second restaurant and bar.

The two buildings would be connected by a new outdoor patio and an adjoining kitchen addition on the vacant lot between the buildings. The 2,500-square-foot patio would host outdoor seating, fire pits and outdoor games for warmer months.

The project still requires municipal and environmental approvals, but the company hopes to start work by April 2024, with completion in two years.