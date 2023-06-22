On Tuesday, three massive cargo planes departed Buffalo Niagara International Airport with a remote-operated, deep-sea vehicle developed by a company with ties to Western New York.

On Thursday, that company, Pelagic Research Services, said that its vehicle was the one that discovered the debris field in the frantic Titan rescue effort that grabbed worldwide attention.

The debris found in the search area for the missing submersible was "consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel," the U.S. Coast Guard said. All five people on board are believed to be dead, officials said.

Pelagic, the company behind the vehicle that found the debris, is an ocean services company based near Cape Cod, Mass., that has its primary equipment and personnel based in East Aurora.

Pelagic said in a statement this week that it was contacted by OceanGate Expeditions on Monday, a day after OceanGate's submersible went missing and kicked off a massive search.

From there, Pelagic was able to assemble its nine-person remote operated vehicle team as well as its Pelagic Research Services ROV Odysseus 6K – the official name of the remote-operated vehicle – within 23 hours.

The team and Odysseus were transported by three C-17 aircraft provided by the U.S. Air Force, which departed the Buffalo airport Tuesday and landed later that day in St. John's, Newfoundland.

Within six hours, the Pelagic team and Odysseus were mobilized onto the Horizon Artic ship for the search-and-rescue mission.

"The effort of the Horizon Arctic team has been nothing less than extraordinary," Pelagic CEO Edward Cassano said in a statement Wednesday. "Our PRS team has merged with the ship's team to integrate the Odysseus 6K system to commence search and rescue. The emphasis for our support will be the unique depth and operational capabilities of the ROV system and the expertise of our team in deep sea operations."

According to Pelagic, the Odysseus 6K is one of the few remotely operated vehicles capable of effectively operating at depths of up to 6,000 meters, or more than 19,000 feet.

In an update Thursday, Pelagic said that the Odysseus 6K was deployed from the Horizon Artic within the rescue window early Thursday morning and was scanning the sea floor in the rescue area. The company announced Thursday afternoon that the Odysseus 6K found the the debris field, which reportedly consisted of five major pieces of debris from the missing Titan submersible.

"PRS wants to express our full gratitude for the incredible, coordinated response of everyone involved in this search and rescue mission," the company said on Twitter just after 4 p.m. Thursday. "Our focus right now is on the families of those from the Titan and for their tragic loss."

Pelagic has attracted little notice in Western New York.

One of the few news articles about the company in recent years came in the East Aurora Advertiser in March 2021, in which company officials explained to a columnist that the remote-operated vehicle was used for underwater projects and weighed about 5,000 pounds when out of the water.

Cassano explained to the East Aurora paper that the company he founded helped scientists "gather samples of the gelatinous animals of the area as well as the detritus of the ocean bed for study."

More than two years after that interview, Cassano was assuming the role of overall incident command for Horizon Artic assets as they worked with OceanGate in the search-and-rescue effort.