When Danielle Nesselbush learned last year that D'Youville University was switching to a four-day, 32-hour workweek for its staff and administrative employees, her reaction was, "What's the catch?"

A pay cut? Ten-hour workdays?

"It didn't mean any of that," said Nesselbush, the university's dean of students and Title IX coordinator. "It just meant, 'We want you to prioritize yourself,' which I think is really great."

It's been just over a year since D'Youville adopted a 32-hour workweek for about 180 of its employees, replacing a five-day, 37.5-hour schedule for them. The university made the change at a time when the four-day workweek idea is attracting more attention, as a way to recruit employees and help them strike a better work-life balance.

The change has been a hit with D'Youville employees, who like having an extra day of free time each week.

D'Youville officials say productivity hasn't suffered, with workers becoming more focused and efficient as they try to get their jobs done in a shorter amount of time.

They also say the switch took some work, requiring more coordination and changes to schedules and work processes that had been built around a five-day workweek.

But while D'Youville officials are pleased with the way the move to a four-day workweek went, the university is still very much a pioneer. Few companies across the country have embraced the shorter workweek, even as the idea is being discussed more frequently and a relative handful of firms have made the switch.

At D'Youville, the switch to a four-day workweek didn't mean longer workdays or taking a pay cut. It meant that employees worked four, eight-hour days, rather than five, for the same pay and benefits.

D'Youville launched the four-day workweek as a six-month trial before deciding to stick with it. Departments at the university had to develop plans to make the change without disrupting student services. Offices couldn't shut down on any given day, and employees had to demonstrate productivity.

"We kind of found efficiencies to kind of make it work," said Stephanie Atti, executive director of student success and academic advisement. "It caused us to look at our processes and re-evaluate.

"We worked with other offices," Atti said. "And then after a month, I think we all wanted it to work, so we really figured things out really fast."

Nesselbush said there's a different mindset that comes with a four-day workweek.

"I think you're more intentional with your time when you get here," she said. "I want to get here first thing in the morning and make sure that I'm using the day to the best of my ability, making sure that the meetings we're having, we have to actually have, or I don't have meetings that could have been an email."

Employees in Atti's office assessed how much time was necessary to block out for some student appointments. That opened up more time slots for students to meet with their advisers. And Atti sees more collaboration happening across offices, to ensure students' needs are being met.

A new approach

D'Youville introduced its four-day workweek plan last year as an employee health and wellness initiative. The change has arrived at a time when many employers have struggled to hire and keep employees, amid a low unemployment rate. It's the kind of perk that can serve as a recruiting tool.

The four-day workweek has been a hit with university employees, who have a day off to use however they choose.

Atti uses her day off for taking care of things like doctor's appointments, laundry and pedicures. "I literally take that time to myself so on the weekend I can spend it with my stepson and my boyfriend and not have to do laundry or leave for doctor's appointments or hair appointments," she said. "And I can actually help them, too."

On her day off, Nesselbush enjoys spending time with her 3-year-old niece in Jamestown. "We go to the park, to the playground, we do arts and crafts," she said. "Things are open, so we can go to the museums or go sledding, because things are open during the week."

Benjamin Grant, D'Youville's vice president for student affairs, said when he makes presentations about the four-day workweek, audience members tell him afterward: "This is great. I can see how it would work. My administration would never do this."

Grant believes too many colleges and universities are reluctant to break with tradition.

"This is a great case study for every institution, and I do hope that folks adopt it," he said. "The workplace is only going to expect more of styles like this. We're going to need to meet employees where they are."

John Rizk, the president of the Student Government Association and a second-year graduate student in the pharmacy program, said he has not seen any drop-off in services from the staff since the change to the 32-hour week.

"In fact, I think the customer service or the quality of service we're getting from the university and staff is just the same, or better," he said.

Rizk said he is rooting for the program to succeed, because it's the type of schedule students might like to have for themselves when they enter the working world, to reduce burnout.

Widespread interest

A survey by the staffing firm Robert Half found 93% of managers in the United States supported a four-day workweek for their team, and 64% anticipated their company will make the switch to that schedule within five years.

"We've definitely been seeing a lot more companies that we work with in particular throwing this idea out for different perks for employees," said Stephanie Broussard, regional director for upstate New York.

But relatively few employers have taken the leap. Some are concerned about having enough staff available to cover five days of operations, especially with the low jobless rate, she said.

Broussard sees upsides to the four-day schedule. Employees have flexibility to build a schedule that works best for themselves and their families. It instills trust in employees. And it increases employee engagement and productivity.

"What we've seen so far is it improves retention and has attracted better talent into open seats, with allowing that flexibility," she said.

Many employers exploring the four-day workweek would have their employees work additional hours on the days they are on the job, to make up for the day when they are not.

Employees would face working 10-hour days for four days a week. That can create challenges for parents who require child care, and for managers overseeing operations where some employees are on four-day workweeks and others are not.

"It's definitely a learning curve for managers and employees: What's it going to take to get the job done?" Broussard said.

And it's the type of change employers shouldn't just plunge into, she said.

"Just going to do a four-day workweek without being truly prepared for it is not going to make it a very good benefit," Broussard said. "It could add stressors to the employees versus the benefit they're trying to get out of it."

A major test

In the United Kingdom, a test of the four-day workweek received positive reviews from participating employees. The program – a collaboration of the nonprofit 4-Day Work Week Global and the research firm Autonomy – was promoted as the world's largest-ever trial of the four-day workweek.

The pilot involved about 2,900 workers at 61 companies, over the second half of 2022. Employees' pay couldn't be cut during the program, and they had to be given a "meaningful" reduction in work time. That meant different approaches, from providing one additional day off per week to having a staff members work an average 32-hour workweek.

At the end of the program, 56 of the companies said they were sticking with the four-day workweek, and 18 of them called it a permanent change.

Employees reported feeling less stressed and burned out. Staff turnover decreased. And revenues rose compared to a similar period in previous years. Fifteen percent of employees said no amount of money could persuade them to return to a five-day schedule.

The program's organizers said the results "make clear that the four-day week is ready to take the next step from experimentation to implementation."

Back at D'Youville, President Lorrie Clemo said the 32-hour workweek underscores the importance of employee health and wellness. "I am confident that this model will gain traction across the country in future years and I am proud that, as a transformative health care institution, D'Youville University was the first to do so in higher education."

Nesselbush said she believes other employers can learn from D'Youville's example.

"It's absolutely doable," she said. "People just need to put the work in, and (employers) need to trust their people."