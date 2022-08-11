Tight on cash, Athenex prices $30 million in stock

Struggling Buffalo biopharmaceutical firm Athenex Inc. is seeking to raise about $30 million by selling more shares of its stock.

The company said Thursday it is selling 35.3 million shares of its stock at a price of 75 cents a share and prefunded warrants to purchase up to 4.66 million shares at a price of 74.9 cents a share. The offering is expected to close Monday.

The news sent Athenex's share price down nearly 50% by noon Thursday to around 57 cents. The company's stock had closed at $1.11 on Wednesday and had been trading above $1 in recent days, buoyed by reports last week that Reddy's Laboratories and Intas Pharmaceuticals were in talks to acquire Athenex.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Athenex said Thursday it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund ongoing clinical development for its product candidates and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Athenex's stock price jumps amid reported sale efforts Athenex's battered stock jumped by 50% on Friday after a newspaper in India reported that two companies there were interested in buying the struggling Buffalo-based pharmaceutical company.

The company, founded as Kinex nearly two decades ago, in March said it was focusing its research-and-development resources on developing cell therapy programs while cutting jobs and slashing costs to lower operating expenses by more than 50%.

The shift involved Athenex selling its leasehold interest in a state-funded Dunkirk manufacturing plant to California-based ImmunityBio for about $40 million, a deal that closed in February.

Even after shedding the Dunkirk plant, the company still has a presence in Western New York, with its headquarters in the Conventus Building on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and a compounding facility in Clarence.

Athenex last month reported a second-quarter loss of $32.2 million. As of June 30, the company had $35.9 million of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, down from $51.7 million at the end of 2021.