Rich Products started bringing its employees back to the office three days a week in mid January.

But the food products company didn’t rush into its decision.

Rich Products gave employees three months’ notice of the change, and still allows them the option of working from home on Mondays and Fridays, which many of them do.

When employees do come in, the company offers perks such as free snacks and beverages. Recently, Rich Products held events for Founder's Day – celebrating the legacy of Robert Rich Sr. – in person at its headquarters for the first time since 2019. Employees were treated to a cooking challenge between two teams of their co-workers, and mingled afterward at a reception.

Three years after the pandemic led many companies to switch their workforces to remote setups, some employers have brought workers back to the office more often. While many companies are sticking with hybrid schedules, they say they want to recapture some of the in-person interaction that can't be duplicated on Zoom calls.

But the office they are returning to has changed.

“It’s an evolution,” said Richard Ferranti, Rich Products’ CEO. “We’ve all been through this pandemic and trying to find the right balance. We have to provide people with flexibility, but at the same time getting people together to collaborate, to work on big projects. Just the energy that comes from working face to face.”

Many companies have been reluctant to require workers to return to the office at a time when the low unemployment rate is creating fierce competition for talent. Employers risk losing current employees – or turning off potential hires – who prefer to work remotely, and can find a different job if an employer is inflexible about it.

“It varies with the company, but it’s becoming a new normal that there will be some fraction of work that will be remote," said Katerina Bezrukova, associate professor at the University at Buffalo's School of Management.

Then, there's the question of office space. Companies are taking stock of how much they truly need, especially if their leases are nearing expiration.

The vacancy rate in downtown Buffalo – which hovered between 12% and 15% for the last six years – shot up to almost 18% as of the end of last year, from 12.5% a year ago, according to a report by real estate brokerage CBRE-Buffalo.

Across the region, 15% of the office space in the city and its suburbs was empty as of the end of last year, up from 12.8% a year ago. And that doesn't count offices that are still under a lease, but with fewer workers coming in on a regular basis.

That makes property owners eager to get workers back downtown more frequently, to support restaurants and other businesses that rely on workday traffic. But after three years, it is not easy to bring about that change.

Differing approaches

Each company is taking a somewhat different tack toward bringing employees back to the office, as they adapt to changing circumstances:

• M&T Bank – a major user of office space in the Buffalo Niagara region – has three designations for its employees, depending on the nature of their jobs: on site, hybrid and remote. Hybrid employees are generally expected to be in the office three days a week.

• Citi requires employees of its operations center at CrossPoint Business Park in Getzville to work on site three days a week, continuing a policy from last year.

• Delaware North, which is headquartered on Delaware Avenue, is sticking with its flexible policy, and has seen "a gradual increase in numbers and frequency in the office over the last year," said Glen White, a spokesman.

"We’re also continuing to encourage time in the office when it makes sense and adds value to the work being done, creating programming and events that support that," he said. "We want to create a magnet, not a mandate."

• Univera Healthcare continues to allow employees who are able to do their job from home to do so "for the foreseeable future," and over 80% are working that way, said Peter Kates, a spokesman. Employees who opt to work in the office, with a dedicated workspace, have to commit to being at its Amherst offices for a minimum of three days a week.

• Highmark BlueCross BlueShield, which has a high-profile office building along the Niagara Thruway, plans to have its leaders at the vice president level and above be on site three days a week starting in April, said Kyle Rogers, a spokesman.

"We believe a stronger in-person presence of our senior leadership will inspire greater collaboration and on-site engagement," he said.

While the majority of its workers are on hybrid or off-site schedules, Highmark is offering experiences to bring teams in, including meetings, learning opportunities and special events, Rogers said.

Highmark employees represented by OPEIU Local 153, by and large, have the choice of working from home exclusively, or from the downtown offices, as part of last year's contract agreement, said Nicole Korkolis, a union spokeswoman.

"The choice is theirs to make," Korkolis said. "The overwhelming majority of our members have chosen to work from home."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Those employees have to live in the eight-county area where Highmark has jurisdiction, she added.

• Independent Health is sticking with its primarily remote approach for its area workforce, said Frank Sava, a spokesman. An average of 15% of its employees come in on a daily basis.

"We are continuing to modify our campus with hybrid workspaces designed to foster flexibility and enhance engagement among teams and the organization, regardless of location," Sava said.

Before Rich Products updated its office policy, officials held discussions and listening sessions with employees, and consulted with leaders of other businesses, Ferranti said.

Around May, the company will evaluate how things are going and see if adjustments need to be made, he said.

“It will continue, I think, to evolve over the next year or so," Ferranti said.

Melinda "Mindy" Rich, who chairs the board of the holding company, said giving employees time to prepare to return was essential.

“That helped associates kind of adjust to, ‘OK, what am I going to figure out how to change my life back to going back to the office?’ ” she said.

What advice would Ferranti give to employers considering bringing employees back more frequently?

“It doesn’t take a ton just to be thoughtful and just do a good job communicating," he said.

Downtown concerns

Downtown property owners are trying to find ways to bring more people back to offices that were much busier before the pandemic struck.

"We think it is important to come back," said Keith Belanger, chairman of Buffalo Place and senior vice president of corporate services with M&T Bank.

"We’re working really hard on our space, so people want to come in," he said.

Erie County is offering Social Services employees who work downtown but don't have assigned parking spaces a $30 per month parking stipend, to create fairness with colleagues in the suburbs with the same jobs. Employees have to come in at least three days a week to be eligible for the stipend, which became available in January.

Meanwhile, the debate continues over employees' productivity in remote versus in-person settings. Bezrukova, of UB, said it will take time for researchers of the topic to compile enough data to analyze the true effects.

“There is initial evidence suggesting that there’s no loss of productivity through the remote work," she said.

Differing opinions

With employees coming into offices less frequently, what does that mean for all the office space that companies lease or own?

Independent Health has a combination of owned and leased space. The health insurer is evaluating its "future campus and building needs in light of our new, hybrid work environment," Sava said. "Although there’s nothing definitive to report right now, this is something that is on our radar."

Highmark leases its office building on West Genesee Street, and subleases about 10% of the space. Last year, Highmark reorganized its office space to bring employees closer together, with a mix of on-site and hotel seating on four of its eight floors, Rogers said.

Some companies, such as Twitter, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, have made headlines for pushing their employees to return to the office five days a week, or for most weekdays. Decisions by high-profile companies can prompt others to follow suit, Bezrukova said.

"It’s almost this contagious effect," she said. "They have strong desire to do what other companies are doing."

But a national survey found employees and their bosses continue to think differently about returning to the office.

Spencer Levy, an economist with real estate broker CBRE, pointed to survey results showing 58% of executives felt employees were visiting the office "less than desired," compared to only 25% of employees who felt that way. And just 39% of executives felt employees were visiting the office "at the right cadence," while 55% of employees felt the current cadence was just fine.

“There is a clear split of opinion between employers and employees," Levy said. "Employees like it kind of the way it is. Employers say, 'Not so fast.' ”