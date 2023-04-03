The first three legal cannabis stores in Western New York are on their way.

The New York State Office of Cannabis Management awarded four Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses to entities in what it considers the Western Region at its Control Board Meeting Monday morning. Three are in Western New York, one is in Rochester.

They are:

Premier Earth Corp., registered to justice-involved applicant Joseph Wojciechowski, who owned and operated River Bend Fabrication for seven years, which did custom work on commercial trucks.

Aaron Van Camp, a justice-involved applicant, who owned and operated BC Can & Bottle Return on Niagara Street.

AMSM LLC, owned by Glen Miller and justice-involved applicant Gina Miller, who operated A&S Miller, a retail liquor store, for nine years.

Flower City Shop, LLC in Rochester, which the OCM considers part of Western New York. It is owned by justice-involved applicant Jamie Donato-Rivera and Phetnakhone Duangtavilay. For two years, Donato-Rivera owned and operated a retail clothing boutique called Be Xquisite in Rochester.

The state has promised 22 CAURD licenses in Western New York and said the additional 18 licensees will be announced at a later date.

It will take weeks – if not months – for the four businesses receiving the licenses to find locations and get them ready to open.

Last week, a federal judge lifted the injunction that had been blocking the state from issuing licenses to open legal cannabis stores.

The U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals granted the state Office of Cannabis Management's request to narrow the injunction in the Variscite NY One case, which had been blocking adult-use recreational cannabis sales here and in four other regions of the state.

The Finger Lakes is the only region still blocked from legal sales, while the courts decide whether Variscite was illegally kept out of the lottery for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses to do business there.