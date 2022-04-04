Three Morgan defendants plead guilty to significantly reduced charges in surprise plea deals

Four years after unveiling the first of three separate mortgage fraud indictments against Rochester real estate mogul Robert C. Morgan and several other defendants, the federal government has dropped almost all of its claims against most of the remaining defendants.
Instead, without formally airing most of its evidence before a court, it settled Monday for minimal guilty pleas from Morgan's son, his finance chief and a Buffalo mortgage broker rather than proceed to trial.
That appears to signal a major defeat for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo, which touted and led the prosecution since the first charges were formally filed in 2018.
It also marks a radical change in strategy under the new U.S. attorney, Trini Ross. And it leaves big questions about what happens next for Morgan, who was not included in a rash of plea deals early Monday morning, and still faces the brunt of the charges that he has steadfastly denied.
Todd Morgan, Michael Tremiti and Frank Giacobbe each pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to bank larceny, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine. By comparison, the defendants had faced possible sentences of up to 30 years in prison under the prior 104-count and 114-count indictments, which had accused all four defendants of a $500 million fraud scheme.
Todd Morgan was a project manager and senior executive at Morgan Management and Morgan Communities, the real estate empire that his father had built over the past 30 years with more than 100 properties across multiple states. Tremiti was the vice president of finance at the company.
Giacobbe was the founder and owner of Aurora Capital Advisors, a commercial mortgage brokerage firm that worked with multiple real estate developers and other borrowers – including Morgan Management – to finance their projects.
According to the plea deals before U.S. District Court Chief Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford, Tremiti and Todd Morgan admitted that they provided false documentation to Rochester-based ESL Federal Credit Union in order to obtain a construction loan to build Ellison Heights Apartments, a multi-family apartment complex in the Rochester suburb of Penfield.
Giacobbe, meanwhile, pleaded guilty to providing falsified documents and information to Evans Bank that inflated the contractual purchase price for the Morgan Ellicott Apartments, located at 221 and 291 William St. in Buffalo. He also "falsely represented the obligations associated" with the project and "misrepresented the actual purchase price" of the complex.
And Giacobbe acknowledged he misrepresented to the bank that the loan proceeds were not being used to buy or maintain the property, as required under the loan agreement, the U.S. Attorney's office said.
The decision to settle is the latest in a series of stumbles in the case by prosecutors, who were overwhelmed from the start by the volume of documents and evidence they received, and unable to get their arms around everything – enough that they didn't even process several computers and servers because they ran out of time. Even the judge – who threw out the first set of indictments because of prosecutorial miscues and delays – has criticized their failures.
Meanwhile, Morgan had retained a team of high-powered attorneys from New York City law firm Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, who bombarded the court and prosecutors with a flurry of motions, letters and other legal actions that drowned the government attorneys in a sea of endless paper, while raising a host of questions about the case even before any of its merits were ever discussed in court.
The plea deals came just before a scheduled evidentiary hearing was supposed to begin in federal court in Rochester before Wolford, over the defense's claims that prosecutors botched the evidence discovery process so badly – and allegedly with some awareness – that the entire case should be thrown out again. This time, though, the defense wants the judge to bar prosecutors from refiling.
The defendants were preparing to call and question a series of witnesses today, including the two assistant U.S. attorneys who formerly led the case, as well as two agents from the FBI and the Federal Housing Finance Agency. They also planned to cite nearly 300 affidavits, emails and other documents to back up their argument that prosecutors acted contrary to court directives and failed to comply with various judicial requirements.