Three Morgan defendants plead guilty to significantly reduced charges in surprise plea deals

The decision to settle is the latest in a series of stumbles in the case by prosecutors, who were overwhelmed from the start by the volume of documents and evidence they received, and unable to get their arms around everything – enough that they didn't even process several computers and servers because they ran out of time. Even the judge – who threw out the first set of indictments because of prosecutorial miscues and delays – has criticized their failures.

Meanwhile, Morgan had retained a team of high-powered attorneys from New York City law firm Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, who bombarded the court and prosecutors with a flurry of motions, letters and other legal actions that drowned the government attorneys in a sea of endless paper, while raising a host of questions about the case even before any of its merits were ever discussed in court.

The plea deals came just before a scheduled evidentiary hearing was supposed to begin in federal court in Rochester before Wolford, over the defense's claims that prosecutors botched the evidence discovery process so badly – and allegedly with some awareness – that the entire case should be thrown out again. This time, though, the defense wants the judge to bar prosecutors from refiling.