Three expansion projects seek Clarence IDA tax breaks

The company cited the increase in supply and logistics costs – as well as the business climate in New York – as the reason why it needs subsidies from the Clarence IDA.

The company said it would not pursue the project here without the tax breaks. According to the application, JR Products already has considered moving to Lancaster or even to Indianapolis – and selling the Clarence facility – because of local working conditions and "corrupt politicians."

"It is becoming more and more difficult to be nationally competitive and remain here," the company wrote. "These tax savings will help ensure our continuity of a WNY business."

Otherwise, "we will continue down the path of relocation," the company added.

The project will be financed with bank loans, but JR Products is asking for $12,000 in mortgage recording tax savings, $22,000 in sales tax breaks and unspecified property tax incentives. The company, which employs 36, expects to add eight full-time and two part-time jobs.

Officials hope to start construction in June and finish by December.

RE McNamara