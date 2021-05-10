 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three expansion projects seek Clarence IDA tax breaks
0 comments

Three expansion projects seek Clarence IDA tax breaks

Support this work for $1 a month
JR Products

JR Products' distribution facility at 9680 County Road in Clarence.

 Google

A distributor of RV replacement parts, a residential and commercial contractor and a custom homebuilder are seeking tax breaks from the Clarence Industrial Development Agency this month for three separate projects in Clarence valued at more than $7.5 million.

  • JR Products – formally John D. Roba Co. – plans to construct a 15,000-square-foot warehouse addition to its distribution facility at 9680 County Road, on 3.09 acres. The company needs the $1.6 million addition, through 9680 County Road LLC, to expand its business while maintaining its sales and employment.
  • RE McNamara, through 8615 Roll Road LLC, plans a $2.32 million project to renovate and more than triple the size of an existing warehouse and light manufacturing building, adding 27,000 square feet to the 12,000-square-foot structure to create a facility that it will lease to small businesses. The property is located on 2.54 acres at 8615 Roll.
  • Burke wants to build two 9,000-square-foot mixed-use buildings on a 2-acre property at 6855 Transit Road. The $3.585 million project is part of a larger residential development behind it called Transit Station, but that's not part of the application.

JR Products

JR Products, owned by Brian and John Roba, is a wholesale distributor of aftermarket parts and accessories for RV, marine and automotive dealers, mostly outside of New York State. The third-generation family-owned company needs more room to store its inventory and improve workflow and logistics, according to its application.

The company cited the increase in supply and logistics costs – as well as the business climate in New York – as the reason why it needs subsidies from the Clarence IDA.

The company said it would not pursue the project here without the tax breaks. According to the application, JR Products already has considered moving to Lancaster or even to Indianapolis – and selling the Clarence facility – because of local working conditions and "corrupt politicians."

"It is becoming more and more difficult to be nationally competitive and remain here," the company wrote. "These tax savings will help ensure our continuity of a WNY business."

Otherwise, "we will continue down the path of relocation," the company added.

The project will be financed with bank loans, but JR Products is asking for $12,000 in mortgage recording tax savings, $22,000 in sales tax breaks and unspecified property tax incentives. The company, which employs 36, expects to add eight full-time and two part-time jobs.

Officials hope to start construction in June and finish by December.

RE McNamara

RE McNamara

RE McNamara plans to renovate and triple the size of this building, which it will lease out to small businesses as a light industrial, warehouse and office hub.

RE McNamara wants to turn the existing building on Roll into a 39,000-square-foot office and warehouse hub for small businesses, light manufacturing or individuals needing storage space. The property has previously been used as a lumberyard and retail cabinet supply store.

The contractor and custom cabinetry company – owned by Richard E. McNamara – said in the application that the project has gone over budget because of higher material costs, while its financing options are limited by the projected appraised value of the completed building.

"Getting approved for this assistance will dictate whether we move forward with this project or not," the company said.

Officials are asking for $11,250 in mortgage tax savings, $74,375 in sales tax benefits,and unspecified property tax breaks. The company, which employs 15, would add 10 full-time jobs within two years.

If approved, McNamara wants to start work in June, finish by December and start filling the building by March 2022.

Burke

The Hamburg-based homebuilder owned by David Burke and Thomas Adymy is planning a pair of mixed-use buildings with retail shops alongside an eight-unit patio home development in the rear of the vacant property.

Burke Homes-Transit Station

Burke Homes is planning an eight-unit patio home development called Transit Station, with two mixed-use retail buildings in front, on Transit Road in Clarence.

In its application, Burke cited the high cost of construction, rising prices for materials due to shortages caused by the pandemic and the long lease-up time.

"It would not be cost-effective without the IDA participation and benefits," the company said.

"The Covid-19 environments have hindered commercial real estate speculation," the company wrote. "Also, the current escalation in the cost of building materials has priced projects like these out of balance cost-wise with typical rent pricing in the area."

Without help, the company said it would be unable to complete the mixed-use buildings and would just proceed with the patio homes in the rear portion of the property.

"This would cause Burke Homes a loss on our investment and earning potential, as we were anticipating the rent revenue from the tenants on the commercial side," it said.

Burke is asking for $20,100 in mortgage tax benefits, $136,500 in sales tax savings and unspecified property tax assistance. The developer anticipates 12 full-time and 20 part-time jobs.

The project already was approved by the town, so work could begin in May, with completion and occupancy by October.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What the Colonial Pipeline Hack Means for Fuel Supplies

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

West Seneca neighbors oppose plans for apartments near creek
Business Local

West Seneca neighbors oppose plans for apartments near creek

  • Updated

Plans for a 74-unit apartment complex near Cazenovia Creek in West Seneca are running up against neighborhood opposition, as residents of the street complain that the proposal is too big for the site and would swamp the sewer capacity. David Burke’s Dato Development wants to construct a set of 11 buildings on the site of the former VFW Post

Marrano buys rest of Sherwood Meadows housing development from Burke
Business Local

Marrano buys rest of Sherwood Meadows housing development from Burke

  • Updated

Marrano Homes, the leading locally based homebuilder in Western New York, has acquired a new housing development in Hamburg that it plans to more than double in size. Marrano paid $1.96 million to acquire the fourth phase of Sherwood Meadows, with 28 fully developed home sites on Carlyles Court, according to documents filed with the Erie County Clerk’s office.

Affiliate of Burke Homes buys VFW Post in West Seneca
Business Local

Affiliate of Burke Homes buys VFW Post in West Seneca

  • Updated

The former VFW Post 8113 in West Seneca was acquired last week by Burke Construction and Burke Homes for $650,000, paving the way for redevelopment. David Burke, through his Data Development LLC, bought the 8.7-acre site at 299 Leydecker Road from West Seneca Post 8113 Inc. That includes the 9,952-square-foot fraternal lodge itself, which was constructed in 1920, with

+2
Marrano Homes buys land for Colvin Estates subdivision
Local News

Marrano Homes buys land for Colvin Estates subdivision

  • Updated

Homebuilder Marrano/Marc Equity Corp. has acquired the land it needs to complete the new Colvin Estates subdivision in North Buffalo, paying $4.48 million for six remaining lots from the first phase plus another 18 acres from the original property owner. Marrano is taking over the biggest new home construction project in the city in years from the previous developer,

+2
Burke Homes modifies plans for new Highland Park townhouses
Local News

Burke Homes modifies plans for new Highland Park townhouses

  • Updated

Burke Homes and LPCiminelli are modifying the front facades of their planned new town houses at the Highland Park redevelopment project, giving them more options to offer potential buyers once they’re complete. The home builder received approval Monday from the City Planning Board to switch from a standard three-story plan for its first six-unit building to one that will

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News