 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three East Side apartment projects advance through city approvals
0 comments
top story

Three East Side apartment projects advance through city approvals

Support this work for $1 a month
Michigan Place

A rendering of Cedarland Development Group's new Michigan Place project at 1145 Michigan Ave.

 Image courtesy of the Buffalo Zoning Board of Appeals

Buffalo's "near" East Side – stretching from Main Street to Jefferson Avenue – is the beneficiary of the latest spurt of real estate redevelopment, as two major residential projects were cleared to start, while a third is poised for approval.

In all, the three projects near City Honors School, on Jefferson Avenue and at McCarley Gardens would create or completely renovate almost 230 apartments or town house units while bringing a new health and wellness center to an underserved neighborhood.

The Buffalo Planning Board on Monday approved the first two, while the McCarley project must go before the Zoning Board of Appeals for two variances before coming back.

Michigan Place Apartments

In its latest residential venture, Dr. Fadi Dagher's Cedarland Development Group plans to put up a three-story apartment complex at 1145 Michigan Ave., at the northeast corner with Best Street, with 35 apartments.

Of that, 32 will be market-rate units, while three would be affordable to tenants earning 60% of the area median income. The units will be a mix of four studios, 26 one-bedroom and five two-bedroom apartments.

The site, which is actually comprised of multiple parcels that will be combined, is located near City Honors, which has endorsed the proposal that reuses a longtime vacant property. The land must first go through environmental remediation through the state's Brownfield Cleanup Program, because of legacy contamination from a former gas station and other uses.

An aerial view of Pilgrim Village, a 12-acre site to the north of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

The building, which would look out onto Fosdick Field, is designed to "fit in well with its neighbors," said architect Michael Conroe of Elev8 Architecture.

"We think it’s a nice collaboration between all the design features in the neighborhood," Conroe said.

"This company has a pretty proven track record of revitalizing distressed properties in the city," said project attorney Steven Ricca of Bond Schoeneck & King.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Nyamekye

After obtaining five variances from the ZBA and going back to the Hamlin Park Taxpayers Association for consultation, Dr. Greg Daniel's Kanaka Partners won approval for a three-story mixed-use project at 1507 Jefferson, with a health and wellness operation on the first floor and 44 apartments on the upper two floors.

Nyamekye Care - 1507 Jefferson

An updated rendering of the revised wellness and affordable housing project at 1507 Jefferson Ave.

The project, which replaces a dilapidated one-story former supermarket building, was originally slated for four stories and 47 apartments, but Daniel slashed one floor and reconfigured the space in response to neighborhood feedback. He also tweaked the design.

The building will still be anchored by a 13,563-square-foot health and wellness facility on the first floor, with an urgent-care clinic, primary care services and nutrition and fitness pieces.

"This design group has gone all the way to the wall to make the building something we can live with, and you don’t often get that. We appreciate that," said Stephanie Barber Geter, president of the Hamlin Park group. "We really do think it’s a great project that will bring great services to a neighborhood that needs it."

McCarley Gardens

The affordable housing project just south of the Medical Campus is about to get long-overdue renovations.

St. John Baptist Church is partnering with BFC Partners, a Brooklyn-based affordable housing developer, on a $20 million comprehensive rehabilitation and renovation of 135 of the 146 units in the low-rise community at 172 Goodell St., at the corner of Michigan Avenue.

The tenant improvements will include new kitchens with upgraded appliances, fixtures, cabinets and countertops, as well as new bathroom fixtures, new flooring and new paint, according to the developer's application. The exteriors will get new siding, roofing, windows and trim.

In addition, the joint venture includes construction of 15 new three-bedroom units in four buildings, designed to match the look of the 21 existing structures. "We don’t want these units to stand out," said project attorney Marc Romanowski.

Plans call for minimizing disruption to tenants by doing the interior renovations during the daytime, while occupants are either at work or temporarily housed in the new units for a few hours.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Heather Kolke visits the job fair in Lockport

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Affordable housing on Jefferson Avenue proposed to complement nearby medical hub
Local News

Affordable housing on Jefferson Avenue proposed to complement nearby medical hub

  • Updated

The developer behind the conversion of the Pierce Arrow Administration Building in North Buffalo into apartments is tackling another housing project, to complement a separate project for wellness services that he is pursuing on Buffalo’s East Side. Dr. Gregory Daniel, through his Nidus Development and Kanaka Partners, wants to redevelop the former New York Telephone building at 299 Jefferson

McCarley Gardens, Emerson School projects up for low-interest loans
Local News

McCarley Gardens, Emerson School projects up for low-interest loans

  • Updated

City officials are evaluating whether to grant low-interest loans of $750,000 each to a pair of proposals to redevelop the McCarley Gardens housing project near the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and convert the historic C.W. Miller Livery building in downtown Buffalo into a second Emerson School of Hospitality campus. The projects by Sinatra & Company Real Estate and McGuire

+3
McCarley Gardens revamp gets green light
Local News

McCarley Gardens revamp gets green light

  • Updated

More than 150 residents of the McCarley Gardens housing development on Buffalo’s East Side will be living in new apartments by 2020. The Buffalo Planning Board on Monday night gave the green light to Michael Chapman, pastor of St. John Baptist Church, and developer Nick Sinatra for a comprehensive renovation of the garden-style apartment community that the church owns just south

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News