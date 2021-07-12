Three East Side apartment projects advance through city approvals

The building, which would look out onto Fosdick Field, is designed to "fit in well with its neighbors," said architect Michael Conroe of Elev8 Architecture.

"We think it’s a nice collaboration between all the design features in the neighborhood," Conroe said.

"This company has a pretty proven track record of revitalizing distressed properties in the city," said project attorney Steven Ricca of Bond Schoeneck & King.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Nyamekye

After obtaining five variances from the ZBA and going back to the Hamlin Park Taxpayers Association for consultation, Dr. Greg Daniel's Kanaka Partners won approval for a three-story mixed-use project at 1507 Jefferson, with a health and wellness operation on the first floor and 44 apartments on the upper two floors.

The project, which replaces a dilapidated one-story former supermarket building, was originally slated for four stories and 47 apartments, but Daniel slashed one floor and reconfigured the space in response to neighborhood feedback. He also tweaked the design.

The building will still be anchored by a 13,563-square-foot health and wellness facility on the first floor, with an urgent-care clinic, primary care services and nutrition and fitness pieces.