Three East Side apartment projects advance through city approvals

Buffalo's "near" East Side – stretching from Main Street to Jefferson Avenue – is the beneficiary of the latest spurt of real estate redevelopment, as two major residential projects were cleared to start, while a third is poised for approval.
In all, the three projects near City Honors School, on Jefferson Avenue and at McCarley Gardens would create or completely renovate almost 230 apartments or town house units while bringing a new health and wellness center to an underserved neighborhood.
The Buffalo Planning Board on Monday approved the first two, while the McCarley project must go before the Zoning Board of Appeals for two variances before coming back.
Michigan Place Apartments
In its latest residential venture, Dr. Fadi Dagher's Cedarland Development Group plans to put up a three-story apartment complex at 1145 Michigan Ave., at the northeast corner with Best Street, with 35 apartments.
Of that, 32 will be market-rate units, while three would be affordable to tenants earning 60% of the area median income. The units will be a mix of four studios, 26 one-bedroom and five two-bedroom apartments.
The site, which is actually comprised of multiple parcels that will be combined, is located near City Honors, which has endorsed the proposal that reuses a longtime vacant property. The land must first go through environmental remediation through the state's Brownfield Cleanup Program, because of legacy contamination from a former gas station and other uses.
The building, which would look out onto Fosdick Field, is designed to "fit in well with its neighbors," said architect Michael Conroe of Elev8 Architecture.
"We think it’s a nice collaboration between all the design features in the neighborhood," Conroe said.
"This company has a pretty proven track record of revitalizing distressed properties in the city," said project attorney Steven Ricca of Bond Schoeneck & King.
Nyamekye
After obtaining five variances from the ZBA and going back to the Hamlin Park Taxpayers Association for consultation, Dr. Greg Daniel's Kanaka Partners won approval for a three-story mixed-use project at 1507 Jefferson, with a health and wellness operation on the first floor and 44 apartments on the upper two floors.
The project, which replaces a dilapidated one-story former supermarket building, was originally slated for four stories and 47 apartments, but Daniel slashed one floor and reconfigured the space in response to neighborhood feedback. He also tweaked the design.
The building will still be anchored by a 13,563-square-foot health and wellness facility on the first floor, with an urgent-care clinic, primary care services and nutrition and fitness pieces.
"This design group has gone all the way to the wall to make the building something we can live with, and you don’t often get that. We appreciate that," said Stephanie Barber Geter, president of the Hamlin Park group. "We really do think it’s a great project that will bring great services to a neighborhood that needs it."
McCarley Gardens
The affordable housing project just south of the Medical Campus is about to get long-overdue renovations.
St. John Baptist Church is partnering with BFC Partners, a Brooklyn-based affordable housing developer, on a $20 million comprehensive rehabilitation and renovation of 135 of the 146 units in the low-rise community at 172 Goodell St., at the corner of Michigan Avenue.
The tenant improvements will include new kitchens with upgraded appliances, fixtures, cabinets and countertops, as well as new bathroom fixtures, new flooring and new paint, according to the developer's application. The exteriors will get new siding, roofing, windows and trim.
In addition, the joint venture includes construction of 15 new three-bedroom units in four buildings, designed to match the look of the 21 existing structures. "We don’t want these units to stand out," said project attorney Marc Romanowski.
Plans call for minimizing disruption to tenants by doing the interior renovations during the daytime, while occupants are either at work or temporarily housed in the new units for a few hours.