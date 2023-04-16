Volunteers worked in unison inside a commercial kitchen on Buffalo's West Side on Sunday afternoon, prepping chicken, chopping cilantro and crushing garlic.

On the menu, courtesy of the chef Hanifah Abdus-Sabur: Coconut curry chicken with black beans and rice, cabbage and carrots.

By 7 p.m., these hot and halal meals, along with grocery bags filled with fruits, vegetables, rice and other healthy food, were delivered to about 75 local Muslim families in time for Iftar, the meal held every day at sunset during the holy month of Ramadan. During Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, refraining from even a sip of water, and break the fast at sundown with Iftar.

"I love giving back to the community," said Abdus-Sabur, as she directed the kitchen. "I feel good, and I feel like I'm paying into my afterlife."

This effort, organized by Feed Buffalo, is called Sadaqah Sundays, which was held every Sunday from when Ramadan began March 22 to when it concludes this Thursday evening. Sadaqah, as Feed Buffalo founder Drea d'Nur explains, translates to righteousness and is a word that is often used to mean a good deed.

What makes Sadaqah Sundays special, those involved say, is it meets people where they are, delivering high-quality nutritious food that is culturally relevant to those receiving it. Further, the effort comes in a city that, while it has many diverse communities, is heavily segregated with its fair share of inequities, particularly when it comes to access to healthy food.

"Our vision is to get healthy food to the community," D'Nur said. "We've already been giving healthy groceries every day. It was important for us to serve fasting families in need and give them a healthy option to break their fast with their family."

On Sunday, just like the prior Sundays, about 20 volunteers made the effort possible. And one thing d'Nur is proud of with this year's Sadaqah Sundays is that it brought together volunteers from various backgrounds and faiths.

"It was a beautiful opportunity to see people of all faiths come together for a purpose," D'Nur said. "I think it's important to highlight what we have in common rather than our differences as a community."

And at our core, D'Nur believes people want to help their neighbors.

Sunday was proof of that.

For the effort, Massachusetts Avenue Project donated the use of their commercial kitchen at 387 Massachusetts Ave. Meanwhile, just a block away, volunteers packed grocery bags at Feed Buffalo's pantry at 456 Massachusetts.

Each of the meals sent out were accompanied by a card made by student volunteers from the Universal School. Inside each card were the meal's ingredients, written by hand.

"I think that we could grow it even more if we have more support," said Brittany Fletcher, executive assistant to d'Nur, "and if we continue growing our partnerships with other organizations, because we can serve a lot more people."

Akram Shibly, born and raised in Buffalo, helped on each of the four Sundays, typically there from 1 to 6 p.m. as he helped with prep and whatever else that day's chef needed – there was a different chef for each Sunday.

Shibly said he was looking for a way to connect more spiritually with the community. So in advance of Ramadan, he gave d'Nur a call to see if there was some way he could help.

And what he really appreciates about Feed Buffalo, he said, is that all the food they prepare and deliver is quality food sourced properly.

"I think it's incredible," Shibly said. "I mean we're helping 75 people, but they're actually helping us. You know, this really feeds our soul. This really is, especially after so many years of isolation, a way to come out and be a part of a community and to see each other and to be able to give and to feed.

"At the end of the day, yes, we're feeding them a meal for the night, but they're feeding us so much more spiritually than I can even put into words. So I'm really grateful for this opportunity."