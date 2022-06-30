This local startup just raised $26 million and plans to double its local staff

Kangarootime raises $26M, will open new downtown riverfront office

Child care software company Kangarootime is the quintessential Buffalo startup story: a 43North winner that relocated its operations to Buffalo and has continued to grow, hiring staff and raising money in Western New York.

That growth isn't slowing down anytime soon. Kangarootime recently announced it raised $26 million from investors and plans to open its own office on Buffalo's riverfront.

Kangarootime's software for child care centers provides a host of services and operations, such as managing billing and payments, helping teachers stay on track in the classrooms and updating parents on what their child is doing while at day care.

Kangarootime has been in Buffalo since 2018 when it received a $500,000 investment from the 43North startup contest. CEO Scott Wayman sees Buffalo as an integral part of his company moving forward.

"We really want to be a big, sustainable story in the city of Buffalo," Wayman said. "I feel like we found this magical alchemy of grit, kindness and hard work."

Here's what the near future for Kangarootime holds and how Buffalo will play a role, Wayman said.

Hiring

A major portion of the $26 million Kangarootime raised will go toward hiring more employees, Wayman said.

The company plans to triple its engineering team as it continues to round out the next generation of its platform. Kangarootime is also starting to build up a data science team to provide more data-driven insights to customers, Wayman said.

Kangarootime has been hiring like crazy recently and will hit 70 employees by the beginning of July, Wayman said. More than half of those employees are located in Buffalo. The rest are in Australia and others work remotely.

Wayman predicts Kangarootime will have 80 or 90 Buffalo-based employees by the end of 2023 with a total of more than 100 worldwide.

"We really like the labor force in Buffalo," he said. "We feel like there's a really special element to the people there. We're really proud of what we're building in Buffalo."

New office space

After nearly five years, Kangarootime has finally outgrown its space in the 43North incubator at the Seneca One tower.

The company will open its new headquarters at 301 Ohio St., a modern, mixed-use building that houses Papi Grande's restaurant, office space and apartments on the Buffalo River.

The company can't move into its new office space until it gets approval from Start-Up NY, a state-run program that lets startups operate tax-free in New York for 10 years, Wayman said.

International expansion

Kangarootime currently operates in the United States and Australia.

More than 100,000 families and teachers at thousands of child care centers use the platform daily between the two countries, Wayman said.

The capital raised by Kangarootime will go toward solidifying its operations in Australia and expanding into New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Canada, Wayman said.

– Natalie Brophy

What: Circuit Clinical has partnered with a medical clinic in the Philadelphia area to bring clinical trials as a care option closer to home for more than 180,000 Pennsylvania residents.

Tell me more: Circuit Clinical is a Buffalo-based startup that helps patients access clinical trials. With this partnership, patients will be able to participate in clinical trials at Pottstown Medical Specialists, a primary care and specialty services physician network located about 40 miles outside Philadelphia.

Why it matters: Circuit Clinical is one of Western New York's fastest growing startups. Its mission is to make clinical trials accessible to everyone by creating a network of physicians and sites across the country so patients can participate in clinical trials from their own doctors offices. The company raised $29 million earlier this year to focus on expanding and diversifying that network so people in historically underserved areas can participate in clinical trials.

The push to redevelop the LaSalle Metro Rail station and surrounding acreage is generating more interest than any previous real estate bid by the city, as 10 developers or groups submitted responses to the city's "request for qualifications" in early May.

A request by the developers of Elmwood Crossing to amend the original planned-unit development regulation that governs the zoning for the $150 million project is being met with heightened scrutiny and concern from neighborhood residents

A new Dollar General store is coming to the Larkinville area on vacant land at E. Eagle Street, after the Buffalo Planning Board gave a green light Monday to plans by developer Broadway Group for a new discount retail location.

Young Development has a pair of apartment projects underway in Cheektowaga that will add 430 units as part of the construction of the $15 million Town Center Apartments and $75 million Midtown Apartments.

The development firm owned by Carl and William Paladino is hoping to create 300 to 400 units of affordable housing in the city in the next couple of years – a significant increase compared to the limited holdings it now has in that arena, said William Paladino, the company's CEO.

William Harvey Jr. is bringing a steady hand to Northwest Bank as its interim leader, after the company's CEO died unexpectedly in late May. The Pennsylvania-based company has 22 local branches.

The Erie County Legislature voted 8-3 to approve SUNY Erie Community College’s proposed $98.6 million 2022-23 budget Thursday, but even legislators who voted for it pledged to play a watchdog role in the spending of the money and implementation of needed cost-cutting measures.

The Cannabis Control Board unanimously approved opening the application process, starting June 28, for those entities and individuals seeking a conditional adult-use cannabis processor license. Processors are the link between the farmers growing the products and the business owners who will sell them.

The Buffalo Niagara region's shrinking unemployment rate got even smaller in May as the jobless rate dipped to 3.4%, the lowest on record for the region in state Labor Department data going back to 1990.

1. How community developers can build up neighborhoods: With the support of SAA-EVI, and investments from two national nonprofits, passionate locals are seeking to transform neighborhoods from the bottom up – by starting small but dreaming big.

2. Jeff Gingerich will become the first non-Catholic to lead St. Bonaventure University: Growing up Mennonite on an Iowa farm – living simply and serving the marginalized – set the stage for his career in education and role as the 22nd president at the nation's oldest Franciscan college.

3. Companies large and small are taking a harder look at how much office space they need: Many employees prefer working remotely, and are doing so productively, which can leave employers paying for a lot of leased space sitting empty.

4. The gasoline tax suspension provided only fleeting relief from soaring prices that now are approaching $5 a gallon: It has drivers changing their habits, skipping road trips that they would otherwise be taking and looking for different ways to save.

5. New Western New York tech boot camp: 'A shining example of the power of diversity': Buffalo's Tech Academy Data Analytics Bootcamp, the first of its kind in Western New York, has its first graduates. The initiative aims to build a tech workforce that represents the area's diversity and fills the needs of local companies.

