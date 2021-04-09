Third WNY location of off-price chain Gabe's is coming to Amherst

It's official, Gabe's is coming to Amherst.
The West Virginia-based off-price chain has chosen the former Sears at Boulevard Mall for its third store in the Buffalo market. It will fill the first floor of the former department store and is expected to open in late summer.
With its Cheektowaga and Hamburg locations, the Boulevard Mall store gives Gabe's access to Buffalo's north, south and central suburbs.
"There are three submarkets they wanted to capture, and with this Boulevard site, they will have accomplished that," said Eric Recoon, vice president of development and leasing at Benderson Development.
The former Sears property is owned by Benderson Development, which will lease it to Gabe's.
Two previously announced Gabe's stores are headed for the former Hobby Lobby at Dick Road and George Urban Boulevard in Cheektowaga and the former Kmart on South Park Avenue in Hamburg. They're expected to open mid-June, Recoon said.
"They’re very aggressive and working feverishly to accomplish that," Recoon said.
Gabe's has been compared to a larger, less-expensive TJ Maxx or Burlington, and is known for carrying name brands such as Nike, Guess and Betsey Johnson.
It sells deeply discounted clothing, home goods, footwear, electronics, pet supplies, beauty and wellness items and snacks.
Though Boulevard Mall doesn't own the former Sears, the new tenant is likely to give the shopping center a boost. Gabe's will revive a long-vacant property on the site, which has been dark since Sears left in 2017. The space was built in 2000 and comprises roughly 126,000 square feet over its two stories.
Developer Douglas Jemal, who owns Boulevard Mall, plans to create a "little town" on the 63-acre property, with a mix of residential, office and retail space.
The Boulevard Mall location is expected to be the last Gabe's opening planned for the region for now. The three Buffalo-area stores will be the first Gabe's stores in New York State. The closest Gabe's is now in Erie, Pa.
In addition to the former Sears, Benderson Development owns the former Macy's Men's store and the former BAC.