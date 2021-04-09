Third WNY location of off-price chain Gabe's is coming to Amherst

It's official, Gabe's is coming to Amherst.

The West Virginia-based off-price chain has chosen the former Sears at Boulevard Mall for its third store in the Buffalo market. It will fill the first floor of the former department store and is expected to open in late summer.

With its Cheektowaga and Hamburg locations, the Boulevard Mall store gives Gabe's access to Buffalo's north, south and central suburbs.

"There are three submarkets they wanted to capture, and with this Boulevard site, they will have accomplished that," said Eric Recoon, vice president of development and leasing at Benderson Development.

The former Sears property is owned by Benderson Development, which will lease it to Gabe's.

Two previously announced Gabe's stores are headed for the former Hobby Lobby at Dick Road and George Urban Boulevard in Cheektowaga and the former Kmart on South Park Avenue in Hamburg. They're expected to open mid-June, Recoon said.

"They’re very aggressive and working feverishly to accomplish that," Recoon said.

Gabe's has been compared to a larger, less-expensive TJ Maxx or Burlington, and is known for carrying name brands such as Nike, Guess and Betsey Johnson.