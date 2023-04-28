Husband-and-wife duo scores first-place prize in third try at UB tech startup competition

It is not easy to be a college student pitching a business idea to a panel of professionals and influencers in the startup ecosystem.

RHM Innovations, founded by the husband-and-wife team of Brandon and Courtney (CJ) Burris, had the advantage of doing so twice before at the University at Buffalo’s Henry A. Panasci Jr. Technology Entrepreneurship Competition.

In their third try at the competition, the medical equipment manufacturer, which developed an assistive bathing shower head that attaches to a chair and can be used by caregivers at home or in long-term care facilities, earned the $25,000 grand prize in cash seed funding and up to $40,000 worth of in-kind services.

Each of the past three years, the two were matched with mentors and coaches and got in front of various panels of judges, receiving a plethora of detailed feedback and advice crucial in growing the business and understanding how to make a winning pitch. It has also helped in making integral connections with movers and shakers in the local tech and startup community.

“Panasci lasts for three months, so that’s nine months of our lives for the past three years doing this,” said CJ Burris, who finished as the runner-up at last year's competition.

“We grew a lot during this time," she said. "At first, we didn’t know how to put a pitch together or do an executive summary. The second year, we came in with a bit more knowledge, but still got to learn so much from all the mentorship and connecting. It’s been a beautiful thing that we keep being able to grow with this.”

Six teams of students found out just how challenging the experience can be, competing this week at the 23rd annual competition. On Monday, they made a long-form presentation, followed by a Q&A, and the next day, took to a bigger stage at the UB Center for the Arts to make their final case for their business during a two-minute presentation in front of a panel of judges and room full of spectators.

Exergi, which is developing renewable energy technology with a compact alternative to residential solar panels, earned $10,000 as the second-place finisher. The business was founded by two UB undergrads – Daniel Chan, a business major with concentration in finance, and Dominic LaVigne, who will graduate in May with a degree in mechanical engineering.

Totelly Lined, a producer of adhesive thermoplastic polyurethane liners to protect the interior of luxury handbags, won the $1,000 prize as the People’s Choice winner, selected by the audience. The business was founded by UB students’ Kristen Kelly, a prospective doctor, and Sara DiBernardo, a prospective attorney, with the help of professional Patrick Kelly.

RHM Innovations was first conceived when CJ Burris, a UB doctoral candidate in industrial and systems engineering, decided to leave school to help her mother care for her late father, a former Marine who was terminally ill. She helped bathe him and came up with the idea for a shower head that would benefit future generations of caretakers in a similar scenario.

She and her husband will use the funding primarily to build 10 prototypes and make smaller products that can be sold at demonstrations, while the professional services they have earned should help with improving their website, providing financial, manufacturing and accounting know-how, creating growth strategies and rounding out their business infrastructure.

The business has raised more than $56,000 in funding coming into the competition, made its first sales and has additional potential for investment by taking part in the UB Cultivator Program and Launch NY.

“We like to hustle, and we’re also so passionate about the business, so we know this is what we were meant to do,” Brandon Burris said. “It’s so motivating and so rewarding to be able to share this stage with all this talent and share this moment with (CJ) and to know we’re building this future in order to help people.”

LaVigne, who’s passionate about solar and renewable energy, came up with Exergy’s initial product and finished as a semifinalist last year at the Panasci competition.

Since then, Chan has joined him and brought business knowledge and pitch experience to the team. With their prize money, they will try to build a bigger and better, more-scaled prototype and try to get a patent for it. They are also hoping to raise another $250,000 in grant funding.

“The stereotype of a successful entrepreneur having a brilliant idea and making it happen with no help and with everything going smoothly, that’s not really how it happens,” said Rick Gardener, associate vice president for economic development at UB Business and Entrepreneur Partnerships. “You really need support and structure to help foster your business and ideas.”

Also happening at Panasci competition

Before the final pitches Tuesday evening, UB entities and Western New York startup community partners highlighted programs that cultivate entrepreneurship and innovation.

Past Panasci finalists were in attendance and very much involved in this year’s competition. UB graduates’ Malkijah Griffiths and Sonya Tareke, who are the co-founders of Team Real Talk, which won the Panasci competition last year, served as masters of ceremony, while the keynote speaker was UB grad and UB Western New York Prosperity Fellow alumnus Dan Buckmaster, the founder and CEO of Tresca Design.

