Third owner joins Napoli's Clothing and Shoes
Napoli's Clothing and Shoes, 6815 Main St. in Amherst.

Napoli's Clothing and Shoes, a 50-year-old men's clothing store in Amherst, has taken on a third owner.

Rico Marotto, a former employee, will join founder Joseph Napoli and his son Tom in an equity partnership. He replaces Tony Napoli, who left the business during Covid.

Marotto worked at Napoli's from 2002 to 2019, when he left to open his own men's clothing store Rico Marotto Suiting Sportswear Shoes. He will consolidate that store with Napoli's.

There were hard feelings about the split, but things "came together perfectly" in the end, said Tom Napoli.

“Rico ran a successful business the last few years, and he’s returning with fresh perspectives and ideas that we plan to incorporate into our core Napoli’s offerings," he said. "In a way, maybe the split happened for a reason and we’re all able to look back now and realize we reached a better place for everyone.”

Napoli's had its best first quarter ever in 2020 when Covid hit. The business took off again once the vaccine became widely available, he said.

