If the two gray masonry stair towers weren’t proof enough, the newest project at Canalside is going vertical at last.

After months of clearing the site, digging holes, removing water and laying foundation, crews have begun the first phases of construction of the Heritage Point residential complex and Gateway building at Buffalo’s Inner Harbor.

It signals a new and long-awaited phase of development along the downtown waterfront.

The two projects – one by Sinatra & Co. Real Estate and one by a contractor for Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. – will bring the first new apartments, restaurants and office space to Canalside.

The projects also will add a visitors’ center, public bathrooms and handicapped accessibility to the lower towpath levels along the replica canals. That means more permanent residents, dining patrons, workers and tourists to what officials hope will become a regional destination.

Perhaps more importantly, they bring the full vision of Canalside – to re-create the vibrancy that the area once had – one step closer to fruition after more than two decades of discussion, planning and gradual work that began with a grand retail scheme before shifting to the current blend of entertainment, recreation, culture and history.

“It’s great to see all this progress moving forward,” said Mark Wendel, senior director of design for ECHDC, the state agency charged with overseeing waterfront development in Buffalo. “We’re getting close to seeing the completion of Canalside.”

Heritage Point

Located on the southern portion of the site once occupied by Buffalo Memorial Auditorium, the $40 million Heritage Point is the most visible example of construction activity underway at Canalside.

The project, first announced in 2018 but delayed by Covid-19 and other factors, calls for a pair of six-story mixed-use buildings to be erected between the Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children’s Museum and the Metro Rail station on Main Street. When completed, those brick buildings of 80,500 and 37,700 square feet, respectively, will overlook the historically aligned canals.

The complex will feature 41 one-bedroom and 23 two-bedroom apartments, with rents ranging from $1,500 to $2,800, as well as restaurant and office space.

Meanwhile, the developer is in negotiations for the ground-floor tenant spaces with a variety of local and national tenants, said Matt Connors, Sinatra’s vice president of development.

Sinatra began the environmental cleanup at the site in March 2022, and initially planned to complete the project by next month. But the extensive brownfield cleanup took longer than expected.

Workers dug pits about 22 feet into the ground to excavate contaminated soil, but hit the water table in the process, causing the holes to start to fill up with water from the lake and canal. So contractors had to remove the water and dry the site before they could start pouring the foundation and basement, which will extend underground between the two buildings.

Now, the contractors have put up the east building stair tower, a gray cement-block monolith jutting into the sky, and will be following up with the west stair tower shortly, Connors said. Three elevators also will be located between the two towers, adjacent to the stairs, he added. And the first steel will arrive next week to enable construction on the building shells.

The East Tower building is expected to be finished by June 2024, with the second building a month later, Connors said.

“It’s great to see Heritage Point progressing as much as it is,” Wendel said. “They’ve been putting in a lot of work, but when you start seeing those vertical elements, you can start envisioning what it’s going to look like at Canalside.”

Canalside Gateway

To the north but still within the larger 2-acre Aud Block, ECHDC has begun work on its $14.25 million Canalside Gateway Building – the first new structure within what has been a large vacant plot of land since the former Sabres arena came down.

The three-story masonry-and-steel-frame building will be located at the northeast corner of the commercial slip – where Shark Girl was situated – and will have access to and from the canal towpath below.

“It’ll be a nice queuing area for people arriving at Canalside,” Wendel said.

The first floor will include public restrooms, an elevator from the street level to the towpath, commercial space, back-of-house functions for the Canalside operator, and a security office. The upper two floors will feature ECHDC’s office space and conference rooms. Site lighting on the exterior will illuminate the canal and walking paths.

Designed with input from a group of five architects and landscape architects that comprise the Canalside Design Review Committee, the project is funded by the New York Power Authority waterfront payments, and is slated to finish in January 2025.

Site work by Manning Squires Hennig Co. begin this spring with excavation, pile-driving and then site utilities, but the foundation will not go as deep as Heritage Point, so Wendel said officials don’t anticipate water issues.

North Aud Block

The rest of the North Aud Block will be transformed into commercial, retail and residential space, with several buildings designed to mimic parts of the original 19th century street grid.

The plan adopted by the state agency in January 2022 includes nearly 425,000 square feet of development space and up to 450 parking spaces in a new structured parking ramp.

The state agency selected Philadelphia-based Pennrose – the same developer that is leading the reuse of the Commodore Perry Homes – as the preferred developer for the project. Pennrose, which specializes in market-rate, mixed-income and mixed-use communities, is working with MSquared, a women-owned social-impact real estate firm, and the Westminster Economic Development Initiative.

The development team is currently working through contracts and design work, with a goal of starting construction in January 2025. The site has been cleared and remediated, which is “why we have such a deep pit,” Wendel said. “That’s going to be a great milestone. It’s been sitting there as a large open pit for a number of years.”

A completion date has not yet been determined.

“This is going to be such a large project, so they need time with their design consultant to flesh out their design,” Wendel said. “It’s a large commitment, with multiple buildings.”

And the rest ...

Then there’s a long city-owned parcel on the South Aud Block, by the Skyway, which has “always been part of the development plan” and could see development down the road, Wendel said. But there’s no plan for it right now.

Meanwhile, the Explore & More Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children’s Museum is experiencing pre-pandemic levels of attendance but is planning a few weeks of renovations to improve its lobby and ticketing area and to make some modifications upstairs for future exhibits.

As a result, the museum will close for that brief period.

“They’re trying their best to keep things updated, to keep people coming,” Wendel explained. “They’re looking to improve some of the interior parts of the museum, just to make it a better experience.”

Additionally, the volunteer-driven construction on the Seneca Chief wooden canal boat at the Buffalo Maritime Center in the Longshed is progressing toward completion and launch in summer 2024.

“It’s a great thing to witness,” Wendel added.