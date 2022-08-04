Thermo Fisher's $76 million expansion strengthens Grand Island ties

Thermo Fisher Scientific is a Fortune 500 company with locations around the world and $7.7 billion in profits last year. But the life sciences powerhouse still has high regard for its Grand Island manufacturing plant, where it just completed a $76 million expansion.

The investment affirms the Staley Road facility's place within Thermo Fisher's far-reaching operations. The expansion is expected to add 100 jobs to its current local workforce of 1,600.

The Grand Island facility makes ingredients used by the biologics and vaccine industries. Those customers' products help treat diseases and illnesses including cancer, asthma, rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis, said Tiffani Manolis, vice president and general manager for cell culture and cell therapy.

The investment, job growth and job retention bolsters the region's life sciences sector, which business recruiters have sought to develop for its high wages and growth potential. Some of those businesses are based on Grand Island, but there's also a tie-in with the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

The Massachusetts-based life sciences firm is investing $650 million at several facilities around the world, to step up its manufacturing capacity and serve customers more quickly, Manolis said.

The Grand Island plant was a good fit for expansion given the site's history, knowledgeable workforce, infrastructure, and quality and information technology systems, said Eric Nalbach, general manager of media for Thermo Fisher's cell culture and cell therapy business.

"It was the right decision," Nalbach said at a Thursday ceremony. "We talked about all the different options and this was the right one, not only for our customers, but for our facility and for the workforce."

The high-tech Grand Island operations have humble roots, in the garage of Robert Ferguson, a former Roswell Park Cancer Institute employee. He started a company called Grand Island Biologics Co in 1962 that moved to a facility on Staley Road. The company was subsequently acquired and has undergone different name changes, before becoming part of Thermo Fisher. Gibco remains a brand name used by Thermo Fisher, six decades after it was created.

Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls, said the expansion strengthens Thermo Fisher's local connections.

"They chose to stay in Grand Island," he said. "These companies can go anywhere in the world. But what did they do? They believed in their workforce."

Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, said Thermo Fisher demonstrates the importance of domestic manufacturing, at a time when the United States is struggling to obtain semiconductors produced overseas.

"We're coming to realize that if you're not the country that controls the supply chain, you're the country that's controlled by the country that controls the supply chain," he said. "This is why this work, this technology, is so critically important."

Nalbach said the Grand Island operation is also a magnet for new hires.

"With all the universities that are near us, a lot of the quality teams, the engineers, they're coming right from college to the facility," he said.