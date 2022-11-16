 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thermo Fisher makes layoffs on Grand Island

  • Updated
  • 0
Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher recently completed an expansion of its Grand Island operations.

 Derek Gee/News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

Thermo Fisher Scientific has made an unspecified number of layoffs at its operations on Grand Island.

The life sciences company, which is headquartered in Massachusetts, said the layoffs affected a "very small percentage" of its local workforce but would not provide a number.

"As part of our regular business practices to stay current with the market and meet our commitments to our customers, we have made the difficult decision to eliminate a limited number of positions at our Grand Island facility," Thermo Fisher said.

As of last summer, Thermo Fisher had about 1,600 employees at its Grand Island operations. The Staley Road facility makes ingredients used by the biologics and vaccine industries, and recently completed a $76 million expansion.

Matt Glynn

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Modest clothing store rebrands and relaunches in Snyder

Modest clothing store rebrands and relaunches in Snyder

Modesty Marketplace sells hijabs and has many Muslim customers, but the store's clientele is diverse. Many Mormons, Christians and Orthodox Jews promote modesty; and the mostly business casual clothing is suitable for the workplace.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why shopping for the holidays early is the best practice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News