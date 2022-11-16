Thermo Fisher makes layoffs on Grand Island

Thermo Fisher Scientific has made an unspecified number of layoffs at its operations on Grand Island.

The life sciences company, which is headquartered in Massachusetts, said the layoffs affected a "very small percentage" of its local workforce but would not provide a number.

"As part of our regular business practices to stay current with the market and meet our commitments to our customers, we have made the difficult decision to eliminate a limited number of positions at our Grand Island facility," Thermo Fisher said.

As of last summer, Thermo Fisher had about 1,600 employees at its Grand Island operations. The Staley Road facility makes ingredients used by the biologics and vaccine industries, and recently completed a $76 million expansion.