The winners and losers as Buffalo Niagara returned to normal

Buffalo Niagara business got back to normal in 2022 – and that made every one of us a winner.

But it also was a year with other ups and downs. The local economy failed to use the reopening as a springboard to growth. Instead, hiring was tepid, even with unemployment at record lows, mostly because qualified workers remain hard to find.

Yet the region largely managed to fight off the downside from rising interest rates. The housing market held up, even though buyers are facing much bigger monthly payments. But higher borrowing costs could threaten commercial projects still on the drawing board and inflation continues to squeeze consumers, as well as businesses.

Here's a look at some of 2022's winners and losers.

Winners

Robert Morgan – Federal prosecutors threw the book at the Rochester developer, who they accused of fraudulently inflating the value of his real estate holdings. But prosecutors had trouble building their case – they never were able to crack the security code on Morgan’s iPhone, for one, and the high-profile case ended with a victory for Morgan, who paid a $2,000 fine in July to end the four-year case.

But that wasn’t Morgan’s only penalty. He previously forfeited $16.3 million in proceeds that prosecutors said stemmed from the alleged fraud.

Terry Pegula – The Buffalo Bills and Sabres owner hit pay dirt with an $850 million incentive package to build a new stadium for a football team whose value has more than doubled to an estimated $3.4 billion over the past eight years.

The politicians didn’t have a choice, given the constant threat of the team moving and the infamy that would come with the never-ending barstool conversations over “Who lost the Bills?”

With the Bills finally winning again, the team had a ton of leverage, too. So the team is staying. The fans are happy, and the politicians can boast about how they kept the Bills in Buffalo. And Pegula – already a billionaire – hit the jackpot.

Amazon – The online retailer lost its fight to build a massive distribution center in Grand Island after residents pitched a fit about the project, which was always a puzzling choice for a bedroom suburb that is accessible only by bridges to the north and south.

But that didn’t stop Amazon, which was given a welcoming embrace from the Town of Niagara for its $550 million warehouse and distribution center, with 1,000 jobs, most of which will pay an uninspiring wage of around $32,000 a year. And, of course, Amazon wants $124 million in tax breaks from Niagara County for its trouble.

The trouble is, the months lost planning and pulling the Grand Island project pushed back its timeline until Amazon officials realized they had expanded too rapidly and started cutting back, pausing or scrapping more than a dozen projects around the country. It’s much smaller distribution center in Hamburg is finished, but still hasn't opened.

Now it’s anyone’s guess when – or if – the Town of Niagara’s coveted project will even happen.

Homeowners – Another year of rising home prices and heated competition among buyers pushed up home values across the region and made winners of anyone owning a house, especially one that’s in good shape and in a coveted neighborhood.

But the homeowners’ winning ways may be coming to an end, with mortgage rates adding hundreds of dollars to a buyer’s monthly payment and slowing the price growth from 23 months of double-digit price growth to single-digit increases over each of the past five months.

And if rates keep rising, the market could cool even further. Pending sales have slowed by 20% over the past three months as buyers grappled with the higher payments and sellers wondered why they should sell if it means taking on a higher-cost mortgage.

But slower growth is OK. The hope is that, despite the robust price growth, homes remain fairly affordable and haven’t formed a bubble that could burst with even higher rates.

Losers

Eastern Hills Mall – There isn’t much left at the Clarence shopping center, once one of Buffalo Niagara’s premier retail destinations. And now there’s even less, after the mall lost one of its highest-profile tenants in a legal dispute that went public and resulted in the BFLO Store moving a few blocks away the Transitown Plaza. There, it’s already bringing a steady stream of shopping traffic that Eastern Hills could badly use – as least until it someday is transformed into a town center development.

But when that day will come is anyone’s guess. A town center is a big lift – a $250 million big lift – and Uniland Development, the mall’s owner, and its partner earlier this year scrapped one of the two hotels planned for the project and cut its proposed retail component in half to reflect the post-pandemic drop in travel and in-person shopping.

Harry Stinson – The Toronto developer had a horrible start to 2022. His Buffalo Grand Hotel, once a symbol of downtown Buffalo’s revival attempts when it was a Hilton, caught fire and suffered serious damage just as 2021 was ending.

The hotel still is closed. Fire investigators say it was intentionally set. Stinson, the hotel’s owner, says the fire caused $50 million in damage – 16 times more than the $3 million in damage first estimated by fire investigators – and he’s still trying to collect on his insurance. A year later, the hotel remains a burned-out relic.

And it only got worse for Stinson. Ontario securities regulators accused him of improperly soliciting more than $19 million from Canadian investors for an aborted condo conversion project at the Buffalo hotel – and then using the money for other projects. Stinson disputes those charges.

Starbucks – Workers at two of its Buffalo stores were the first to unionize, setting off a cascade of similar organizing efforts that led to more than 200 stores forming unions. The campaign got a ton of attention because it was a rare organizing success for labor in a fast-food industry whose high worker turnover rates make it exceedingly difficult to get enough support to launch a union drive.

But since spring, the organizing effort has lost steam, with fewer stores joining the union wave. The company has slow-walked contract talks, as companies usually do to try to wear down workers seeking their first labor agreement.

And Starbucks has taken a public relations beating by firing dozens of workers who back the union. Starbucks says it’s for work performance issues. The union says it's retaliation against union supporters.

More than a year in, though, Starbucks workers still are waiting for their first contract as the slow-moving negotiations test their patience and their resolve.

Buffalo Niagara hospitals – Covid didn’t just make local hospitals sick. It put them in intensive care. With pandemic rules limiting lucrative elective surgeries and facing growing competition from outpatient surgical centers, local hospitals are bleeding money – tens of millions of dollars at a time.

Revenues are way down as elective surgery volume slumped at the beginning of the year. And if that wasn’t bad enough, labor costs are going through the roof as stressed-out health care workers demand – and get – bigger pay raises. With workers hard to find, the hospitals are turning to temporary staffing – including high-priced traveling nurses. And the staffing crunch means patients often have long waits for care.

That’s a prescription for losses that are growing by the millions and weakening the financial foundations of Catholic Health System and Kaleida Health. Catholic Health’s operating loss reached $138 million through the first nine months of 2022. Its rival, Kaleida Health, has endured $200 million in losses since 2020.