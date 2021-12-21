The Walden Galleria will be cutting its hours after New Year's

The Walden Galleria – the region's largest shopping mall – will be cutting its hours in 2022.
Beginning Jan. 2, Walden Galleria will cuts its hours back again. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The Galleria joins other major Buffalo Niagara shopping malls in reducing its normal operating hours at a time when the Covid pandemic has reduced store traffic and online shopping has boomed.
The trend toward reduced hours already has spilled over into the holiday shopping season. In years past, malls would have extended their store hours late into the evening in order to absorb every last dollar those shoppers had to spend.
But this year, "extended hours" at the region's largest mall barely restore it to what would have been a minimum operating schedule before Covid: Walden Galleria opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m. all week until Christmas Eve, when it closes at 5 p.m.
Shopping hours are short at Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA, too. It is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. all week, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Hours have remained limited throughout the holiday shopping season at other area malls.
McKinley Mall remained open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Boulevard Mall has been open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Eastern Hills Mall kept its schedule from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Store hours have taken a major shift across the board since Covid hit. Stores have stopped offering 24-hour schedules, and many now open later and close earlier than they did before.
The cutbacks started as a way to set aside time for more rigorous cleaning and stocking procedures. But now, the shorter hours help malls and retailers deal with the worker shortage, slow foot traffic and high operating costs.
At Eastern Hills Mall, most tenants are mom-and-pop stores that simply don't have the capacity to operate with longer hours, said Russell Fulton, the mall's manager. Those tenants often staff stores themselves.
"Moms and dads have children to get on or off the bus. We also have a large number of retired merchants," he said.
Locally owned stores, such as those on Elmwood Avenue and Hertel Avenues, have always had shorter hours than the national chains.
"Reduced hours assist them with payroll. They can work the store themselves or bring the family to assist," Fulton said.
That has been especially important during the labor shortage, when it has been harder and more expensive to hire workers. The interactive Van Gogh exhibit at the mall brought in an additional 120,000 people since August.
"The problem remains finding help with increased sales and traffic. So less hours has assisted with the hiring shortage," Fulton said.