The Walden Galleria will be cutting its hours after New Year's

McKinley Mall remained open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Boulevard Mall has been open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Eastern Hills Mall kept its schedule from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Store hours have taken a major shift across the board since Covid hit. Stores have stopped offering 24-hour schedules, and many now open later and close earlier than they did before.

The cutbacks started as a way to set aside time for more rigorous cleaning and stocking procedures. But now, the shorter hours help malls and retailers deal with the worker shortage, slow foot traffic and high operating costs.

At Eastern Hills Mall, most tenants are mom-and-pop stores that simply don't have the capacity to operate with longer hours, said Russell Fulton, the mall's manager. Those tenants often staff stores themselves.

"Moms and dads have children to get on or off the bus. We also have a large number of retired merchants," he said.

Locally owned stores, such as those on Elmwood Avenue and Hertel Avenues, have always had shorter hours than the national chains.