The vision behind Western New York's $100 million 'tech hub' bid

Western New York's strength in manufacturing has helped make the region a finalist for up to $100 million in federal funds to boost the local economy.

Now, the region needs to finish making the case that it should be among 20 to 30 contenders nationwide – from a field of 60 finalists – chosen for a "tech hub" for future development. Winners of the Biden administration's "Build Back Better Challenge" grants will receive $25 million to $100 million each.

For the Buffalo Niagara region, the stakes are high. The program offers the chance to jumpstart the region's undersized tech sector in a way that plays to the region's strengths in manufacturing.

The idea, pitched by local officials, is to create an all-encompassing tech hub that not only develops technology and new products, but has the capability to produce them locally, as well.

Here's a look at what is at stake and how Western New York is trying to win the funds:

• A big first step. Western New York was one of 529 applicants for the funds, and only 1 of every 9 applicants made the first cut and were named finalists. The Commerce Department's Economic Development Administration will select the final winners.