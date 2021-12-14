The vision behind Western New York's $100 million 'tech hub' bid

Western New York's strength in manufacturing has helped make the region a finalist for up to $100 million in federal funds to boost the local economy.
Now, the region needs to finish making the case that it should be among 20 to 30 contenders nationwide – from a field of 60 finalists – chosen for a "tech hub" for future development. Winners of the Biden administration's "Build Back Better Challenge" grants will receive $25 million to $100 million each.
Western New York could be in line for as much as $100 million in federal funds to train workers and otherwise prepare for becoming a national hub for high-tech manufacturing.
For the Buffalo Niagara region, the stakes are high. The program offers the chance to jumpstart the region's undersized tech sector in a way that plays to the region's strengths in manufacturing.
The idea, pitched by local officials, is to create an all-encompassing tech hub that not only develops technology and new products, but has the capability to produce them locally, as well.
Here's a look at what is at stake and how Western New York is trying to win the funds:
• A big first step. Western New York was one of 529 applicants for the funds, and only 1 of every 9 applicants made the first cut and were named finalists. The Commerce Department's Economic Development Administration will select the final winners.
Those winners will be selected for "tech hubs" – not to be confused with the same term used by M&T Bank for its innovation center inside Seneca One tower. The federal government's tech hubs are aimed at promoting innovation in regions outside of the usual tech hotbeds.
"It's going to be transformational because this will be the first sort of major federal investments that are not on the coast for innovation, but are really into the heartland of America," said Dottie Gallagher, president of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership.
As a finalist, the region will receive $500,0000 to put toward refining its application for the finals phase.
• Playing to strengths. The region's pitch for a federal tech hub leans on its manufacturing base, workforce and higher-education institutions.
Thomas Kucharski, president and CEO of Invest Buffalo Niagara, said the region's bid stacks up well against its competitors' bids.
"I think a lot of other places are trying to be a tech hub without having the ability to partner with higher learning, companies, and having a support system to do innovation, and then having someplace to actually produce it and commercialize it," he said.
If the region is chosen for a hub, it would validate Western New York as a place worthy of that type of investment, and as a place where other companies will want to do business, Kucharski said.
The Buffalo Niagara region's manufacturing employment has shrunk steeply over the decades, but still stood at 51,600 in October, according to the state Department of Labor. Its manufacturing tradition carries through to large employers such as Moog Inc. and a range of smaller manufacturers.
The pitch for a tech hub also draws on higher-learning resources such as the University at Buffalo, and their support for entrepreneurship and innovation.
Exactly how much money will flow into the region depends on what emerges from lawmakers' negotiations in Washington, D.C. But significant dollars are either a possibility or already promised.
Workforce is another essential piece, said Mike Wisler, M&T Bank's chief information officer.
“This is an exciting moment for our region, and it signals that the work we’re doing to grow our technology and innovation ecosystem is catching the attention of those who are looking for places to invest in the future," he said.
Wisler said talent is the "key differentiator in the modern economy.
"That’s why the focus on workforce development is so important," he said. "We’re committed to doing our part to advocate for this kind of investment in our region.”
• Political clout. Partners backing Western New York's tech hub bid said Schumer has been a strong voice for the plan. Schumer brings the additional political clout that comes with being Senate majority leader.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer is pushing the U.S. Commerce Department to select the Buffalo and Rochester regions as targeted economic development areas
"There's no question by advancing in this (bid) that we are extremely well positioned for the tech hub and Schumer's advocacy and leadership for the region is a game changer, moving forward," Gallagher said.
"Now, many more will see what I’ve long known: Western New York has all the right ingredients to be the nation’s next tech hub," Schumer said.
Schumer has also pledged to urge the Commerce Secretary to urge Western New York's application be chosen as "one of the highest-dollar ones."
• Rochester on the outside looking in. Instead of a single "super-regional" bid that had been discussed months ago, the Western New York and Rochester regions submitted separate bids for tech hubs.
Rochester's entry – focusing on technology opportunities – wasn't chosen as a finalist.
Schumer vows to use his political clout to help the Buffalo-Rochester region get chosen as one of 18 "tech hubs" that would receive a combined $10 billion in federal funds.
But Kucharski said opportunities remain to connect with Rochester on Western New York's plan as its application advances. He described the two regions as complementary, rather than competitors.
Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, said both regions would benefit from such a connection.
"The vision is to develop a skilled tech workforce as a means to attract tech investment between the cities of Rochester and Buffalo," Higgins said.
• Projects on tap. If the federal funding comes through, the Western New York pitch lays out a number of ways to bolster the manufacturing sector.
A focus is supporting growth of small and medium-sized manufacturers. The ideas include creating a "hardware accelerator" at business incubators in the five-county region, and helping smaller manufacturers overcome barriers to technology adoption.
There would also be a push to promote career development through the Northland Workforce Training Center and Goodwill of Western New York.
"We need to build the region’s unique specializations to enable industries like materials processing, chemicals, and health technology and capitalize on our area’s strong but underutilized materials-sciences R&D infrastructure," the application said.
The plan also identifies infrastructure projects. One project includes building and rehabilitating three properties in the Northland corridor for advanced manufacturers, and implementing the Buffalo Urban Development Corp.'s solar microgrid.
Another proposal calls for funding to prepare sites for advanced manufacturing companies in urban areas such as Buffalo, Lackawanna, Niagara Falls and Dunkirk.
"This opportunity will help establish Western New York as a national manufacturing tech hub and leverage the original Empire State Development vision of the Northland Manufacturing Corridor," said Henry J. Cialone, president and CEO of EWI, which runs Buffalo Manufacturing Works, a facility that helps manufacturers innovate.
News staff reporter Jon Harris contributed to this report.
Matt Glynn