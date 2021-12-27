'The system is broken': How the strained nursing home industry is keeping some people apart

The last time his grandparents were apart this long was when Albert was in the Korean War. The two also weren't together for their 71st wedding anniversary, on Nov. 4.

"Knowing that they can't be independent and then dealing with trying to get them together in the same place, I never in a million years thought it would be this difficult to find a place," Kolb said. "It's been over six months at this point trying to get them together, so they can just be together again."

Ripple effect

Capacity-strained hospitals also are desperate for nursing homes to open up more beds.

Case management teams at the region's hospitals have been constantly searching for available beds across New York and sometimes into neighboring states for patients who no longer require hospitalization but need to be in nursing homes, rehab facilities or group settings. Hospitals refer to them as Alternate Level of Care patients.

Why are local hospitals filling up? It's not just because of Covid There are other factors pressuring local hospitals, from employee shortages to difficulties discharging patients who need to be in long-term care facilities that don't have room.