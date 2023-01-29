The stages of the offseason for Buffalo Bills fans: grief, anger, sadness and the wait for 'next year'

John Lang should be in Atlanta right now.

Lang, the Bills Elvis superfan, had tickets to Sunday’s AFC championship game tentatively set for a neutral field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

He and thousands of his fellow fans were ready to cheer on the Bills against the Kansas City Chiefs with a chance to get to the Super Bowl – for the first time in 29 years – on the line.

Instead, the Bills got hammered by the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Chiefs are hosting Sunday’s conference championship game – again.

And Bills fans are left to confront the emptiness of a long football offseason that for many started too soon.

“I had six tickets. I had hotels, everything, set up. I had a Bills Backers party I was supposed to go to Saturday,” Lang said in an interview. “I'm still like, 'What am I going to do this weekend?' ”

It’s tough enough for the average Bills fan when the season abruptly ends. It’s that much harder for season ticket holders who plan their weekends around soaking up the full game day experience.

And it’s agonizing for the superfans, who might have an alter ego built around their fandom, travel to road games whenever their finances allow and forge tight bonds within the Bills Mafia community.

For now, September, and the return of Bills games that count, seems impossibly far off.

“We want the best; we didn’t get it,” said William Fichtner, the actor and graduate of Cheektowaga's Maryvale High School who is well known for his Bills fandom. “It’s going to be a long time, and it’ll be healed by winning next year.”

Disappointment reigns

Fichtner didn’t even have to say hello.

“Depression hotline,” he announced as he picked up the phone last week. The native Western New Yorker, who now lives near Los Angeles, knew it was The Buffalo News calling, and let out a shrugging chuckle, as if to say: What more can we do?

He said friends who texted him were surprised the Bills played their worst game of the season last Sunday.

"It just seemed like we were waiting for something to explode that never even lit," Fichtner said. “I don’t know. But you tell me: Did it feel like that?”

Yeah, it did. About 24 hours after the loss, we asked a group of Bills fans for their reflections. Most had filled out an informal Buffalo News survey at the start of the season and had uniformly expressed excitement for what 2022-23 could bring.

Their disappointment was equally consistent. A sampling:

• “Depression, now anger,” said Jeremy Schwob, a Tonawanda native now in Annapolis, Md., when asked how his emotions evolved from Sunday to Monday.

• “I was angry Sunday because the players and coaches looked unmotivated and ill-prepared,” said Brenda Alesii of Williamsville, looking ahead to training camp. “Today (Monday) I'm sad and disappointed.”

• “It didn’t look like the ‘normal’ Buffalo Bills team we have seen all season,” said Lauren Mucica, who grew up in Tonawanda and is now a college student in Slippery Rock, Pa. “There was no spark on offense, defense or special teams. Monday, I was in complete denial and depression. Going to class and having people ask me, ‘What happened to your team?’ – or why they played so bad – was heartbreaking.”

Several years ago, Fichtner narrated the film “Four Falls of Buffalo,” which chronicled the team’s 1990s Super Bowl appearances – and losses – as part of ESPN’s 30 for 30 series.

The word resilience is often used to describe the Bills’ teams, but it applies even more to the fans.

Players, even the generational stars, come and go, but Bills fans stay.

“People will go through everything they’re going through right now. But do I think that the feeling is going to be different on that first home game next year?” Fichtner said. “I don’t think it’s going to be any different. We love this.”

Businesses feel the pain

When the NFL announced that an AFC championship game between Buffalo and Kansas City would be played in Atlanta, Will Bradley got to work.

Bradley, the co-owner of Fans of Buffalo – a travel host for most Bills road games – got on the phone to reserve hotel blocks, buy tickets and organize parties and tailgates for traveling fans in conjunction with the Bills Backers of Atlanta.

About 120 fans from Buffalo had committed to the trip.

As a travel business owner, as well as a Bills fan, Sunday’s loss was a “double gut punch” for Bradley.

This week, Bradley has been just as busy, but it has been to follow up with customers who had dropped deposits on the trip to Atlanta.

Some he’s refunded, while other fans are already looking toward next season and plan to use the money as a credit toward another road trip, maybe even when the Bills travel to play in London.

“It’s been like fan therapy for some people talking through what happened on Sunday and figuring everything out,” he said. “Most fans have gotten to the acceptance mode. They’ve definitely seen this before, so they’re just trying to be happy we have such a good team that can get this far.”

Big Tree Inn owner Brian Smaszcz said the Bills are “huge” for his bar and restaurant, as well as the several others around the stadium, like Danny’s South, Prohibition, O’Neil’s and Kettle’s.

He had a sold-out party planned for Sunday to watch the Bills play in the AFC championship game in Atlanta. An even bigger Super Bowl party would likely have ensued had the Bills made it.

Smaszcz typically purchases up to 10 times the amount of product for game day weekends to meet the demand.

“Now, it’s just time to hang on tight,” he said. “Christmas bills are up now and it’s cold, so I think most everyone will be staying in the house for the next month or two.”

Area business owners also have endured the moving of a Bills home game to Detroit, during the November snowstorm in the Southtowns, and closing for more than a week around the holidays due to the deadly Christmas weekend blizzard.

Business will start to pick up again around the NCAA Tournament and St. Patrick’s Day in mid-March, Smaszcz said.

“In general, we go through doldrums once the Bills season ends,” he said. “But it’s not all doom and gloom.”

'That's it for nine months'

One year ago, Lang was at Arrowhead Stadium with his daughter, Abbey, to see the Bills lose the “13 seconds” divisional round game.

Dream Season “It's like, the dream season, it just ran out of gas."

“We drove home together,” Lang said. “Like a two-day drive. We barely spoke the entire drive.”

Even as the Bills got behind early to the Bengals, Lang held out hope. But there were no miracles at Highmark Stadium last Sunday.

“It's like, the dream season, it just ran out of gas. That's what you felt. Yeah, it was just a lot of us Bills fans looking at each other, like, ‘Holy cow,’ ” said Lang, who started dressing up as Bills Elvis in 1992. “And most everybody I talked to had reservations in Atlanta like I did.”

Lang does appearances around Buffalo, including at weddings, and he'll attend the Super Bowl as the Bills’ Fan of the Year.

But this isn’t the same as spending game days with his Bills family.

“Our tailgate crew’s gotta be 75 of us from Lockport that are all in the same spot bright and early. And the music's going. The bar is going. The grills are going, smoker's going. And it's just a wonderful bit of camaraderie and getting together,” Lang said. “So you miss that.”

Ken Johnson, better known as “Pinto Ron,” is synonymous with Bills tailgating and rarely misses a road or home game. His pregame condiment shower is featured in a TV ad for the Mailchimp email marketing service.

The Rochester resident said he went into the playoff game against a formidable Bengals squad with apprehension. Alarm during the game turned to disbelief at the end and resignation afterward.

“I'm sitting here at work right now on a Tuesday: This is a time I'd be starting to plan what I'm doing in Atlanta, get the hotel, find out where the parties are,” Johnson said.

The offseason means separation from his Red Pinto Tailgate crew.

“I don't really have a lot of acquaintances in Rochester itself. My acquaintances are all over the United States and in Buffalo,” Johnson said. “There's a whole pile of people I've been seeing about 10 times this year, including road trips, and I won't see them again till September.”

Heart "Your heart kind of gets ripped out when you have these expectations of winning the Super Bowl and then it just doesn't happen."

Season ticket holder Ashley Petty left the Bills-Bengals game with four minutes left because she couldn’t bear to watch the final minutes tick away on this roller-coaster season.

“A playoff loss, that's it for nine months. You don't have meaningful football until September again,” Petty said. “So your heart kind of gets ripped out when you have these expectations of winning the Super Bowl and then it just doesn't happen.”

On Tuesday, she added on Twitter, “A part of the sadness is knowing another tailgate with amazing humans is nine months away.”

A friend responded: “Let’s go tailgate Sabres games.”