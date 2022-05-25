The put-down on homes

Paying up to put down

Buffalo-area homebuyers already know they can get a lot of house for their money, which is part of what makes Western New York so attractive, even as frenetic competition has driven prices to record highs.

But they apparently also realize they don't have to put down an exorbitant amount upfront in order to win the day.

That's significant because, with a severe shortage of homes for sale, the more aggressive and affluent buyers are pulling out all the stops to beat out their rivals for the homes. And in many more expensive markets, that could put homeownership out of reach for the younger and lower-income buyers, and leave them out in the cold.

Not as much in Buffalo. Just one in every three homebuyers in the Buffalo metropolitan area put down more than the traditional 20% of the price on their home purchases in 2020, according to a new report by Inspection Support Network. That's the fourth-lowest rate among more than 53 large cities nationwide. Only nearby Rochester, Birmingham and Detroit were lower than Buffalo's 32.8%.

Even more, the median down payment locally was a relatively affordable $20,000 – consistent with the median property value of $195,000, and representing just 30.2% of buyers' income.

Now let's contrast Buffalo with many other cities, so get ready for some shock. In sunny San Jose, Calif., more than two-thirds of homebuyers – twice the rate in Buffalo – put down more than 20% on a home, with a median down-payment of $290,000. That's more than most houses in Buffalo cost outright, and it's 120% of what those buyers earn. The median home value is $1.16 million, with a median loan amount of $765,000.

San Francisco was second, at 60.9% putting down more than usual in advance. The median down-payment was $250,000, on a $995,000 house. That was followed by Los Angeles, San Diego, New York City, Boston and Miami.

By comparison, just over half of buyers across the country – 53.3% – put down more than 20% on their home, with a median advance payment of $50,000. That's up from 43.5% in 2019, and it's becoming more common in more expensive and competitive markets, where bidders are also paying well above the asking price, waiving appraisals and home inspections, and paying cash instead of bank loans. California had six of the top 15 cities in the ranking.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

Gold Wynn Tower

Then: Gold Wynn Residential USA CEO Jeffrey Wynn had high hopes to convert the Mohawk Ramp into a new mixed-use complex with a glass residential apartment tower, akin to what the Toronto native would find all over his hometown. He lost out in the bidding to Douglas Jemal, and then took aim at replicating the glass-tower project on a surface parking lot that once held the Century Theater.

Now: After placing an offer on the lot and then losing out a second time – also to Jemal – Wynn is refocusing on projects in other cities.

"Unfortunately, there's nothing feasible right now, so at this juncture, we're putting the Gold Wynn Tower on hold until we can find a suitable parking ramp or lot," he said. "We just can't seem to locate a parking ramp or surface lot that will work."

However, he and his company are still working on their $15 million plan to convert part of the western portion of the ACB Building – at 69 Delaware Ave., just off Niagara Square – into as many as 50 market-rate apartments. He's also bringing a new restaurant – Deco, run by Mon Ami Cafe owners Greg Grigorian and Armen Pogosyan – into the space formerly occupied by Shayleen's.

An actuarial consulting firm has purchased a 15,065-square-foot office building in the Audubon community office park in Amherst. Actuarial Consulting Services paid $1.6 million for the building located on 3.62 acres at 30 Bryant Woods North, buying it from Bryant Woods Partners, according to Pyramid Brokerage Co. of Buffalo, which handled the deal for both sides. “Our new building will allow us to continue to grow and to be able to maintain our high level of service for our clients," said Mark Brand, president and CEO of ACSI.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation has relocated the main office for its Region 9 staff. After more than 30 years in Ellicott Development Co.'s six-story red-brick building at 270 Michigan Ave., at the corner of Seneca Street, the agency has moved to the three-story former Computer Task Group administration building at 700 Delaware Ave. Ellicott bought the 44,680-square-foot building from CTG in February 2018 for $1.8 million, and spent $5 million on a renovation.

The Thruway Authority lost its bid in court to hold five contractors responsible for alleged negligence in installing turbines at four highway exit locations in Western New York. It sought to recoup $8.1 million in damages, arguing that the machines did not perform as promised.

Unemployment dropped to a record low 3.6% for April across the Buffalo Niagara region last month, despite a slowdown in hiring as roughly 7,500 people from the local work force have been lost since the pandemic began.

Prolific Downtown Buffalo developer Douglas Jemal has agreed to buy the former Curtiss Malt House on Niagara Street, with plans for a multi-million-dollar conversion of the building into apartments.

Two years after initially filing a lawsuit, federal and state regulators on Monday shut down what they called a "predatory debt collection operation" in Getzville that was owned by local chiropractor Dr. Scott A. Croce, his wife, Susan, and sales professional Christopher L. Di Re.

Buffalo Urban Development Corp. officials are contemplating a potential $2.14 million investment that would double the power capacity at the growing Northland Beltline campus, an East Side light-industrial hub.

New York State's $14 million investment into creating a breakwall for Olcott Harbor is starting to pay off, as local businessman David Hedley is planning to bring a two-story mixed-use project along the harbor's east federal pier, with shops on the first floor and a boutique hotel upstairs.

A new 250-seat facility is coming to Canterbury Woods' Amherst campus. The community performing arts center is designed to be comfortable and appealing for both Canterbury residents and the general public.

Highmark is donating $300,000 to honor Katherine "Kat" Massey, who worked for 40 years for the health plan that is today Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York. She was killed in Saturday's mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, and the money will go toward helping those affected by the tragedy. A number of other large employers are stepping up to help in the wake of Saturday's tragic events.

The Buffalo Niagara region's job count increased 2.7% in April from a year ago, but the growth still lagged the state's 5% increase over that time and national rate of job growth – a 4.6% increase over that time.

The Hamburg Industrial Development Agency is considering rescinding Ford Motor Co.'s $3.1 million in tax breaks for long-term investments in its Buffalo Stamping Plant because the company would not commit to maintaining its current job level as part of the five-year project.

West Seneca insurance firm Aebly & Associates is seeking tax breaks for a relocation and expansion project on Union Road that will provide for a more appealing space than the two cramped offices where it currently resides on Seneca Street.

Paolini Enterprises Inc. in Sanborn is proposing to construct five new buildings using a portion of the 42-acre former Spaulding Fibre plant in the City of Tonawanda that will be leased out to small light manufacturers and distribution companies.

Before it can move ahead with its plans for a redevelopment project featuring an apartment complex along the Scajaquada Creek in Buffalo, Savarino Cos. will have a major cleanup job ahead of it after decades of contamination by the site's prior users.

Buffalo Next reporters Jonathan D. Epstein, Jon Harris, Natalie Brophy, Matt Glynn, Janet Gramza and Mike Petro contributed to this roundup.

1. Ex-bull rider Rick Gardner has become the University at Buffalo's startup guru: He's helping UB pave the way for entrepreneurs with a program dubbed the Cultivator, a nursery for sprouting startups.

2. Doctor recognized for providing aid in strife-torn regions: Dr. Aaron Epstein has been splitting his life between surgical shifts in Buffalo and leading the humanitarian aid group he founded in 2015. Now, he's in line for one of the nation's top civilian awards.

3. Rachel's Mediterranean grill expands beyond Buffalo home: Rachel's has made it big in Western New York, and the family-owned business is now trying to expand the concept down the Thruway in New York and in larger markets such as Fort Worth, Texas.

4. Mickey Rats gets one more summer, but Captain Kidd's gives way to townhomes: Ellicott Development Co. CEO William Paladino said the real estate company is trying to get Mickey Rats Beach Club open for business again by Memorial Day, for what may be its final summer.

5. Nationwide shortage of baby formula hits home: Parents in the Buffalo Niagara region are feeling the impact of the shortage. Here's how some local families are scrambling to get what they need for their babies.

