The next stage of pandemic research: UB launches long Covid registry

Registry could boost long Covid research

Two and a half years into the pandemic, there is still a lot we don't know about Covid-19.

One of the biggest enigmas: long Covid, or symptoms that persist in some patients for weeks, months or longer after an initial Covid diagnosis.

To learn more about the condition, the University at Buffalo and UBMD Physicians' Group launched a long Covid registry, a questionnaire open to adults in Western New York who have, or think they have, long Covid.

The free questionnaire asks people to describe their symptoms in detail, allowing researchers to collect and analyze data from Western New Yorkers, to share educational resources with them and, as the registry evolves, to hopefully design effective treatments for patients.

"We're going to be dealing with long Covid for a long time as we grow to understand Covid and as it changes and mutates and causes long Covid and different types of symptoms in people," said Dr. Jennifer S. Abeles, principal investigator on the long Covid registry, clinical assistant professor of medicine in UB's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and a physician with UBMD Internal Medicine. "I think this is going to be kind of the next phase of what we really need to understand to help people recover from the Covid infection that they get, and if they do develop long Covid."

While much of the country has returned to normal and left Covid restrictions behind, some with long Covid are struggling and unable to move on.

That's why Abeles and colleagues Dr. Sanjay Sethi, Dr. Kevin Gibbons and Jean Wactawski-Wende, dean of UB's School of Public Health and Health Professions, are searching for answers.

Scope of the problem

While long Covid is found more often in people who had severe Covid illness, even those who had mild illness or no symptoms can experience post-Covid symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While the most common symptoms reported include fatigue, respiratory problems such as shortness of breath and neurological issues such as brain fog, the list doesn't end there and researchers are still learning more.

"I think we're at the very beginning of just identifying what long Covid really means, because it means a lot of different things to different people," Abeles said.

Long Covid affects more people than you probably think: The CDC estimated in June that one in 13 U.S. adults had long Covid symptoms. And of those who had a known prior case of Covid-19, the CDC estimated that 19% were having symptoms of long Covid.

Long Covid also comes with an economic burden: That same data showed 2 to 4 million working-age Americans were out of work due to long Covid, which the Brookings Institution said represents annual lost wages of about $170 billion.

"We've heard stories where some people, it's been a year and they still can't go back to work," Abeles said. "Why is it so profound for that person?"

The registry and what it can become

Sethi, chief of the division of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine in UB's Jacobs School, said the registry's early stage is all about research, using it to assess the extent and nature of the problem.

UB said the information patients share on the registry will be kept secure and confidential. Patients also can opt in to consent to contact, where they provide their contact information so experts can reach out to them with relevant information and research.

The registry, funded by UB's Office of the Vice President for Research and Economic Development and developed by faculty, staff and physicians, aims to become a living document, a dialogue between those with long Covid and UB researchers.

And hopefully, as more is learned, the registry can help connect long Covid patients with treatment opportunities.

"Right now, it's mainly research, but we are hoping to translate this into avenues of care," Sethi said.

As attention shifts away from daily Covid case counts, perhaps the pandemic's next stage will be about the virus' long-term effects on some patients. And when it comes to learning more about long Covid, a lot of work is ahead.

"This is the next stage," Sethi said. "We're still dealing with acute Covid but not as much, but we really need to focus our attention on this now – both on the research and the treatment."

