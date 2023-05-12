New York's minimum wage – which has increased by at least 70 cents an hour during each of the last 10 years – will have one more increase of that magnitude coming next year.

After that, the upstate minimum wage will rise by 50 cents an hour during each of the following two years. Beginning in 2027, future increases will be linked to an inflation gauge for the northeastern U.S.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

The increases could be stopped during any year when the inflation index shows that prices are falling. The minimum wage also would not rise if the state lost jobs during a pair of three-month periods in any year from January to March and April to June.

The increase also could be blocked if the three-month moving average of the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate jumps by 0.5 percentage points during a period that concludes at the end of July.

The upstate minimum wage, currently $14.20 per hour, will rise to $15 an hour in 2024, followed by an increase to $15.50 in 2025 and $16 an hour in 2026.

The minimum wage has become less relevant in setting wages as the competition for workers has increased, pushing up entry-level pay.